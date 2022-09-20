Sports FSS P BS 2.jpg

Princeton has high hopes for this year on the pitch. 

Coaching: Head coach Jason Senne (third season) (24-6-3 overall record) and assistant coach Eric Wogen (second season)

2021 recap: The Tigers went 12-4-2 overall. The team won the Mississippi 8 Conference title for the first time in program history beating Monticello 4-3 en route to a 7-0 record in the conference. Princeton advanced to the Section 6AA Championship match, losing a heartbreaker to Willmar, 4-3 in overtime. Program records were set by Cooper Nowak - 33 goals in a season (80 career), Beck Wogen - 11 Assists in a season (24 career), and Ben Halberg 23 career shutouts.

