2018-2019 Results: Lost to Austin in third-place game at State Tournament, 27-5 (11-2 in Mississippi 8 2nd)
After ending an historic 87-year state tournament absence last season, Princeton’s expectations coming into this season would be to make a return trip and continue the success the program has experienced in recent years.
That goal might be a tall task for the Tigers, who lost four 1,000-point-scorers from last year’s team that fell to Austin in the third place game in the 3A State Tournament.
Head Coach Brett Cloutier knows his team lost a lot of good players, but believes this season isn’t going to be a rebuild, but a reload.
“We’ve got a good group of guy coming back this year,” stated Cloutier, who will be entering his seventh year at the coaching helm.
Although, having lost a lot from last year’s team, that doesn’t mean the squad will be without players who are experienced.
For example, Tate Laabs, a three-year starter for the team, will once again be the team’s primary ball handler.
Laabs, with last season in mind, has very high expectations for the different look Tigers and believes chemistry will be a strength.
“We have a lot better team chemistry, we aren’t going to be as individually talented, but we work a lot better as a group,” Laabs said.
If able to work better as a group compared to last year’s team, the sky will be the limit for Princeton.
The Tigers will have more than enough talent to compete for a section title if all goes right as they have three players who could play basketball at the next level.
Among those will be senior Cody Miller, who just recently signed his letter of intent to play basketball for Valley City State in North Dakota.
Miller knows that they will have to play a different style of basketball, but has confidence in the change.
“We will be playing a completely different brand of basketball, we move the ball a lot faster and we are a lot more bought into our defensive roles and we a lot better with each other,” said Miller, also sharing Laabs’ feelings that this year’s squad will be a closer knit unit.
Princeton will also have Manny Flicek, Hadyn Stay, Jake Bebeau, and Ben Areseneau, players who saw time at the varsity level.
There will be growing pains for the team and there will be a learning curve for a lot of the players stepping into bigger roles, but the team has a goal in mind.
“We are going to get better every single game, we are going to get better every day in practice, compete every game and I think we’re going to put ourselves in the mix, come march, we are hopefully going to be playing for a section title,” explained Cloutier.
Sharing his coach’s thoughts, Laabs believes they have a shot to return to state as well.
“I think our section is wide open right now. If you look at Hibbing, Duluth Denfeld, Grand Rapids, and I think we match up as well as anybody does with them,” Laabs said.
Princeton, a team with expectations for itself, will no doubt try to be in a position to make it two years in a row winning section 7AAA and moving to the prestigious State Tournament.
