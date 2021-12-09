The Princeton/Milaca bowling team got on a roll.
Competing in the Class AA Varsity State Tournament on Dec, 4, at Drkula’s Bowl in Inver Grove Heights, the Tigers rolled all the way to a game within a state title before knocking off Tartan for the top spot to claim first place.
“We just got on to a roll and dominated,” said Princeton Head Coach Mark Keykal.
Punching their ticket to the state tournament back on Nov. 20, after placing third in the Class AA North Super Regionals, the Tigers were set to compete for the state title with 24 other teams.
Fighting their way through the initial 24 teams, the Tigers were able to advance past the first round to join the 16 others in the second round, where the format switched to pool play.
Princeton then continued their run, rolling themselves to a top place finish in their pool while also securing the top seed for the final eight teams, where the remaining teams where placed into a bracket.
That’s when the Tigers kicked it into another gear said Keykal. “We really started bowling well when we got into the bracket play.”
In the two game matches for bracket play, Princeton was able to win its first match by 110 pins.
The second match saw another large margin of victory for the Tigers at 95 while Princeton was able to cap off the run with a 59 pin victory to lock down the state title.
“The kids just got better and better,” said Keykal.
In the run to the title match, for the 22 games played, the Tigers averaged 207 pins a contest.
Hard work pays off for Tigers
The state title for Princeton didn’t come easy for the Tigers as countless hours were spent grinding to improve said Keykal. “Bowling doesn’t get a lot of respect like all the big sports in high school but these kids work just as hard as any football player, basketball player or any player of any other sport,” he said.
Keykal also added that without the support of Jen Andresen and Princeton Lanes, this title would not have been possible. “We couldn’t do what we do without their support,” said Keykal.
Other awards
Capping off their year with the state title, it wasn’t the only hardware the Tigers took home this season.
Princeton was also able to claim a Wright County Conference Championship.
Leading the way to that title was Tigers’ Zach Andresen, who was the conference’s top bowler, earning him a spot on the All-Conference team.
Andresen was joined by Dakota France, Liz Rittenour, Tyler Rittenour and Aaron Keykal, who all also brought home the All-Conference honors.
Andresen’s strong season carried over to the state tournament, earning the bowler a spot on the Second Team for All-State.
Bright Future
Taking seven kids to the state tournament, compared to the five that many other teams brought, six out of the seven members will return to the Tigers next season as Liz Rittenour will be the only senior departing from the squad.
With all that talent returning, Keykal anticipates a return to the state meet. “I expect nothing less.”
