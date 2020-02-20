The Princeton girls basketball team was able to bounce back from a 71-50 loss to Big Lake with a 71-70 victory over Cambridge-Isanti on Feb. 14 in Princeton.
Coming into the game versus the Hornets on Feb. 11, the Tigers looked to build off of wins over North Branch and Chisago Lakes and stretch their winning streak to three games. However, Big Lake was able to jump out a big lead and never looked back as Princeton was not able to recover. The Hornets were able to outscore Princeton 39-21 in the first half, grabbing control of the game.
Lauren Bjurman led the Tigers with 26 points while Johanna Kostanshek added 10 in the loss.
The loss set up a rematch with Cambridge-Isanti with the Bluejackets taking the first contest 63-51 back on Dec. 7.
The second meet would prove to be different thanks to Madison James scoring a monster 34 points while also grabbing eight rebounds as James willed the Tigers to the win.
Head coach Pedro Valdivieso gave high praise to James while also pointing out the offensive flow the team had against the Bluejackets. “She is a gifted player and that comes with an extra pressure and high expectations. Our flow was pretty good, with good spacing and ball movement that allowed her (James) to play more comfortable with that extra time and space while contributing with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals that came from having the right attitude,” said Valdivieso.
Lauren Bjurman was the Tigers’ second leading scorer on the night with 17 points, providing a second scoring option for Princeton.
The win moved Princeton to 14-11, 7-6 in the Mississippi 8 conference, while Cambridge-Isanti fell to 15-9 and 9-3.
The Tigers will now wrap up their regular season with a game against second-ranked of Class AAA, Becker.
“There are few teams as good as Becker in 3A. You have to play your best. Max effort all the time, play with physicality and play together,” said Valdivieso on the upcoming match-up with the Bulldogs.
Princeton will host Becker on Feb. 21 with upset on the mind.
