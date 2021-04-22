Fresh off of an opening season loss to Chisago Lakes on April 15, the Princeton baseball team didn’t have long to dwell on the defeat as they returned to the diamond the next day to travel to face rival Zimmerman.
The Tigers were able to take out some frustration after falling to the Wildcats, as Princeton dismantled the Thunder in a 13-0 five-inning shutout victory.
Despite losing against Chisago Lake, Head Coach Jordan Neubauer believed the team played well enough to win as he thought the Tigers just carried that effort over into the next game. “In the loss against Chisago, I thought they played well but they carried it over and responded really well and really positively,” said Neubauer.
Starting the game for Princeton, the Tigers’ bats went quietly to bring Zimmerman up to the plate in the bottom of the first inning.
On the mound for Princeton was Kevin Rahe, who made quick work of the Thunder in what would be a trend for the game.
Once again getting a shot to score, the Tigers did not waste their opportunity, breaking out for five runs in the top of the second as the team took advantage of Zimmerman lack of control in the frame. “We were patient at the plate and took advantage of our opportunities and we took advantage of wildness on their part in terms of their pitching,” said Neubauer, as Princeton picked up 10 walks on the day at the plate.
Coming into the bottom of the second, Rahe continued to pound the strike zone with his defense behind him making plays resulting in another quick inning for the junior pitcher.
Princeton would add five more runs in the fourth inning while tacking on three more in the fifth while Rahe continued to breeze through the Zimmerman batting order on his way to the complete game shutout victory.
“I’m growing to expect that from him. He’s a little competitor, he battles,” said Neubauer on Rahe’s day on the mound.
Rahe finished with six strikeouts, and just one walk on 73 pitches in the victory.
At the plate, Adam Johaneson led the way for the Tigers with two hits including a double, a RBI and a run scored while Mason Beltrand added two hits and two runs for Princeton.
Now sitting at 1-1 on the year, Neubauer is happy with what he is seeing from the Tigers so far this season. “I like what I see, I like our pitchers, I like our defense and our hitters are ahead of where I thought they would be at this point in the year,” he said.
Princeton looked to build off of the blowout win over Zimmerman as Becker came to town on April 20 with the Tigers’ aiming to make it two straight wins.
