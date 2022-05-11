The Princeton Tigers used a pair of 4-run innings to to take down Mississippi 8 Conference rival Chisago Lake 12-1 Thursday, May 5 at Chisago Lakes.
The Tigers scored their 12 runs off of 14 hits.
Chisago Lakes pitcher Reed Marquardt put the Wildcats 1-0 with a run in the first inning. But the Tigers silenced the home team the rest of the way in route to getting pitcher Zach Schroeder the win in six innings.
Schroeder scored three runs for the Tigers. Eli Christopher, Mason Beltrand, and Tyler Peters added two runs each. Ryan Krone, Daniel Minks, and Riley Paetznick-Huhtala all added runs for Princeton.
Johaneson tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning off a hit by Lane Olson.
Runs by Beltrand, Peters, Schroeder, and Christopher gave the Tigers a 5-1 lead after three innings. Krone and Christopher added runs in the fourth to put the Tigers up 7-1. Schroeder crossed the plate in the fifth inning to give Princeton a 8-1 lead.
The Tigers added four more runs in the sixth inning from Minks, Beltrand, Peters, and a third run from Schroeder.
Schroeder and Johaneson led the Tigers with three hits each. Johaneson had three RBIs off of three doubles.
On the mound, Schroeder faced 27 batters, giving up eight hits off of 103 pitches. He had three strikeouts and gave up zero walks.
Princeton 5,
Becker 1
Community baseball leaders turned the lights on Princeton’s new scoreboard during a pre-game dedication ceremony at Solheim Field.
But they weren’t the only ones lighting up the scoreboard.
The Tigers used a 3-run first inning on the way to a 5-1 over Becker on Friday, May 6- and a berth atop the Mississippi 8 Conference standings.
After shutting down the Bulldogs with a 1-2-3 inning from pitcher Mason Beltrand in the first inning, Eli Gibbs opened up the Tigers offense play with a single. Mason Beltrand followed up with a hit into center field that put runners on second and third. Tyler Peters added a single and got held up by the Becker first baseman, which allowed Gibbs to score. Runners advanced to second and third.
Adam Johaneson hit a long ball out to the center field wall that brought in Beltrand and Peters for a 3-0 Princeton lead.
The scoreboard sat silent until the top of the 5th inning when Becker got its lone run of the game from Gavin Swanson.
The Tigers followed up with two runs in the bottom of the inning from Schroeder and Riley Paetznick-Hutala.
Beltrand held the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the way.
From the mound, Beltrand through 106 pitches. He gave up four hits, walked three, and struck out seven.
Johaneson and Bertrand each had two hits for the Tigers. Gibbs, Lane Olson, Ryan Krone, and Daniel Minks each had a hit for the Tigers.
Princeton, Willmar
The Princeton-Willmar game scheduled for Monday, May 9 at Solheim Field in Princeton was canceled due to field conditions after a morning of heavy rain in the Princeton area.
The week ahead
The Tigers hosted St. Francis on Tuesday, May 10 in a Mississippi 8 Conference match-up.
On Thursday, May 12, the Tigers traveled to Monticello for a potential battle for the Mississippi 8 Conference lead. As of Tuesday morning, Princeton sat atop the M8 with a 9-3 record. Monticello was right behind at 8-3.
Friday, May 13, Princeton and Zimmerman are scheduled to square off in a non-conference game at Solheim Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.