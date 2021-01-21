2019-2020 Results: 15-13 (7-7 in Mississippi 8, T-4th) Lost to Hibbing 52-46 in Section 7AAA Semifinals.
There will be a lot of new faces patrolling the court for the Princeton girls’ hoop team this year.
After losing four senior starters, including 1,000-point scorer Lauren Bjurman, what’s ahead for this year’s team?
Head Coach Pedro Valdivieso expects the team to compete during his second year as coach.
“I think we can be competitive against almost everybody, it will be a lot of work to get there, but I think we have the right people to do that,” Valdivieso said.
Despite losing a lot from last year’s team that finished 15-13 but was defeated by Hibbing the Section 7AAA Semifinals, Valdivieso will bring back a nice mix of talent to the team.
“We have a very strong core with some experience but we will need to learn to play together and make sure we are doing the things we need to,” he said.
Spearheading that charge will be the team’s lone returning starter, Madison James, who is an all-conference forward.
James, now a junior, was able to do it all for the Tigers. She led the team with 16.8 points, along with eight rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
Other teams know that James will be a play maker for Princeton. They will be preparing to send double teams and maybe even triple teams the junior’s way.
James is used to the attention on the court and thinks the team can use this as an advantage.
“With the group that we have this year, with having a lot of juniors and seniors in the rotation they know I am going to be double teamed,” James said. Those double teams may lead to possible open shots for her teammates.
The Tigers will also have a nice combination of speed, athleticism and intensity on defense, said Senior Haley Lupkes.
“Our speed and defense will be a strength, we have a lot of people that can guard the ball really well and beat a lot of people down the court,” Lupkes said.
Even with the intriguing talent that’s returning to the Tigers, many teams have been picked to finish ahead of Princeton.
James wants to prove the doubters wrong.
“We weren’t picked to finish top-five in our section, and we feel like that wasn’t fair,” she said. “There are a lot of teams ahead of us that we beat last year by a lot and yeah, we lost a couple people, but I still think we could beat them this year. We just have to prove ourselves.”
James said that the team hopes to get a two or three seed in sections.
Lupkes agreed with James that Princeton isn’t receiving the respect it deserves. “We are kind of the underdogs this year,” she said. “A lot of people have written us off but I think we have the potential to make it far and we just have to work towards that goal. It’s definitely achievable.”
The Tigers will kick off their campaign to prove the doubters wrong on Jan. 15, taking on Zimmerman in an away contest.
