This season for the Princeton boys’ soccer team will be memorable for many reasons. With many negatives taking place due to COVID-19, the season will be remembered for a positive; The Tigers making their first trip to the Section 7A Championship game.
Princeton was able to defeat PACT 1-0 on Oct. 19 to set up their match against eighth-seeded Duluth Denfeld on Oct. 21 at John Harvey Field.
The game against PACT was scheduled for Oct. 20 but inclement weather pushed the game to the day earlier date.
The Tigers started off section play with a 6-1 win over Proctor on Oct. 13 followed by a 2-0 win over Zimmerman two days later. First year Head Coach Jason Senne was ecstatic after the team’s Section Semifinal win over the Panthers on the snowy night in Princeton.
“To be in the Section Finals for our team is a dream come true, it wasn’t the ideal weather but it was the ideal outcome,” he said.
The second-seeded Tigers knew they would be in for a tight game hosting third-seeded PACT and after a scoreless first half the battle was just getting started.
Both Princeton and the Panthers traded scoring opportunities in the first 40 minutes but neither could scrape across the go-ahead score.
The game would remain scoreless until Cooper Nowak got loose. The Mississippi 8 Player of the Year in Nowak was able to get into the teeth of PACT’s defense, sneaking a shot past the opposing goalkeeper to score the game’s only goal. Beck Wogan got the assist on the play.
Senne was happy to see Nowak get out and run while also putting the tie breaking score in the back of the net. “He had a great look where he was able to draw the goalie out and sneak it into the corner. He had a couple of other good looks early on and it was fun to see him get a couple great runs,” said Senne.
Given the 1-0 lead, Princeton’s defense played strong and made the lone goal stand in the big postseason victory. Tiger goalkeeper Ben Hallberg and the rest of the defensive unit played stellar according to Senne. “Our defense played extremely well. Hallberg is that communicator back there and it was a good sound game for us,” he said.
The win now has Princeton’s record at 12-1-1 heading into the final game of the year.
Going into the match against Denfeld, the Tigers know they will face a formidable foe. Senne hopes the Tigers will be able to play to the best of their abilities and walk away with the win. “We know it is going to be a good close game. Duluth had an injury to one of their players but he is back now and they are playing strong. We are excited to be in the championship game and look to play like we have all season but we know we are going to have to play our best game of the season,” Senne said.
Duluth was able to win their first round game against Hermantown, then knocking off No.1 seeded Cloquet-Esko-Carlton before defeating Grand Rapids to set up the championship.
With possibly the biggest game in the Tigers’ program history, the implications of the win loom large. Regardless of the outcome of the Section 7A final, the season will be deemed a huge success for the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.