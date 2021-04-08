2020 Results: Season canceled due to COVID-19
It had been 665 days since the last varsity baseball practice for Princeton after missing last season due to COVID-19.
Now being given the chance to get back out and play, the team isn’t going to squander the opportunity to compete according to Head Coach Jordan Neubauer. “We talked about what a blessing it was it be out and what an opportunity we have. Every time we have an opportunity to compete we need to treat it like a complete and udder blessing,” said Neubauer.
With that in mind, the Tigers look to take full advantage of the season and make it a strong one.
In order follow through and compete at the level Princeton aims to, the squad looks to rely on fielding and work on the mound to power its way through the Mississippi 8 Conference. “Our wins and losses will be hinge primarily on our defense and pitching. We will have some athletic kids, especially around the infield, that can field and throw pretty well,” said Neubauer.
Mitchell Krone agreed with his coach’s take on what the team’s strengths will be this year. “It’s mostly going to be our defense. We are going to be pretty good at making plays,” he said.
Krone will lead a group of nine other Tiger seniors as Neubauer knows the team will lean heavily on Krone’s arm and bat to help Princeton along throughout the season. “We are going to count on him, top half of the order, playing short or pitching for most of the games we play,” said Neubauer.
With eyes focused on the fielding for Princeton, the Tigers’ bats shouldn’t be counted out believes Krone. “We will be pretty balanced throughout the order. We are pretty solid throughout the lineup.”
For Princeton to have solid offense to pair nicely with the solid fielding, the Tigers will have to adjust to the jump in opposing pitching. Though featuring a handful of seniors on the squad, Krone along with fellow senior Cameron Jensen are some of the few that have seen varsity level pitching as both were on the Tigers’ legion roster in 2019.
Jumping to see the varsity level of pitching might be a stretch for the team, but Krone believes the squad will handle the move up and just need to prepare for what they will face. “I think a lot of us players have been in situations where we play against high level players. The kids on the team all kind of know what to expect at this point, we just have to get ready for it,” said Krone.
“As the season progresses, I think we will get better,” said Tigers’ junior Adam Johaneson.
Knowing that there will be a learning curve for the team, Neubauer just aims to have the Tigers playing their best baseball by the time the end of the season comes along. “If we are playing our best baseball in late May, that is what I want to accomplish. If we can get better each week and each day, that is ultimately the goal,” he said.
Jensen also aspires for the team to be playing well at the end of the season as he would like to see the year end with a run during the playoffs but knows the team will have to focus on one thing at a time. “I’d like to see us make a run in section playoffs but we’ll take it one game at a time and go from there,” said Jensen.
Princeton got its chance to finally return to the diamond on April 12 as the Tigers looked to take advantage of their opportunity to compete, with Duluth Denfeld coming to town.
