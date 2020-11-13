Sophomore Callie Metsala has been working to become the best butterfly swimmer in Princeton’s history. To prove that she was the best, Metsala knew she would have to beat the Tiger’s 100-yard butterfly record.
This season Metsala was able to do that multiple times, finishing a record-breaking performance with her 1:00.95 at the Section 5A Meet on Oct. 24.
Metsala had her sights set on this goal since she was just a young girl practicing with current Princeton Boys Swim Coach Lindsy Paurus and the Tiger Sharks. “I have had my eyes on the record since I was 8 and swimming Tiger Sharks with Lindsy. I dreamt of having my name up on the record board. The Princeton High School pool has been here for 50 years and it is an amazing feeling to know that I am the fastest butterfly swimmer to swim for Princeton. It reinforced my belief that anything is possible with hard work, discipline, and dedication,” she said.
That hard work and dedication has paid off and then some for Metsala as she was able to qualify for the State Meet in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, placing second in both.
Metsala would have been heading to Minneapolis to swim in the State Meet, but COVID-19 led to it being canceled.
Metsala’s work ethic has been noticed by Head Coach Montana Lawrence and just how much time Metsala puts into her craft. “Callie is an extremely hard worker, she works very, very hard and is extremely dedicated to the sport,” said Lawrence.
That dedication includes Metsala swimming six days a week while also doing work out of the pool. “I do things that most people aren’t willing to do. I swim six days a week at club swimming and I do dryland every single day. I put hard work every day in and out of the pool,” Metsala said.
Callie Metsala isn’t the only strong swimmer in the family as brothers Cam and Connor have completed for the Tigers with Connor now swimming at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point while Cam prepares for his junior season at Princeton.
Growing up with older brothers, competitiveness has also driven Callie Metsala to push to be better each day while also rooting for each other to succeed. “We all swim different events, but there’s always that sibling rivalry between us. We always compete and push each other to get better, but we are always cheering for each other,” she said.
With Princeton now having entered the offseason, Metsala is still working hard to get better. Metsala said she will continue to work out six days a week as she still has goals she wants to achieve. “While everyone is having fun at parties and stuff, I will be in the pool for hours working my butt off so I can be better than my competition. This will allow me to achieve my goals that I will set for next year,” she said.
Those goals include making a trip to the state tournament while also becoming a state champion and eventually and All-American swimmer in her events. Metsala also hopes to swim at a Division I college when the time comes.
Until Metsala returns to competition for the Tigers, she will continue to work hard to improve every day. “Swimming is a grind, it’s an everyday thing. If you don’t want to get in the pool and work hard outside of the pool how do you expect to get better? I will continue my grind of swimming six days a week every single week of the year,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.