The Princeton boys’ soccer team experienced a historically good season this year. The team won the most conference games in program history, notching eight victories, while also advancing to Princeton’s first section final game.
While a total team effort was required to reach these lofty heights, there was one Princeton player who stepped up when the Tigers needed a boost, and that effort didn’t go unnoticed.
Cooper Nowak was able to win the program’s first Mississippi 8 Player of the Year Award but the awards didn’t stop there as he was also named All-State Team.
Nowak was happy to win the awards but knew he couldn’t have gotten there without some help. “I got to thank my teammates first because they are the ones getting me the ball and helping me finish all the goals. I wouldn’t have gotten it without them,” he said.
Head Coach Jason Senne agrees with Nowak that it was a team effort for him to get the award but knows he is a catalyst for Princeton. Senne also thinks Nowak has some room for improvement. “He’s a special player, he’s only a junior so we are working on some skill development there with him, he hasn’t been capped out yet. I look for him to continue to improve,” he said.
As for what makes Nowak such a special player, Senne said it’s two things. “His vision of the field and his speed. He is able to make a quick move and just go,” he said. Nowak was able to set a program record for goals this with 23 goals.
With Senne taking over as head coach for the Tigers this year, Nowak also attributed some of his success to his coach. “Great coach, great motivator, we all love playing for him and he is a big part of us winning too,” said Nowak of Senne.
Nowak’s success doesn’t come from lack of hard work as Senne enjoys more than just the scoring her brings to the team. “Cooper is a really great kid during practice and he brings energy to the team. He works hard, he gives some of the younger guys someone to look up to,” Senne said.
Nowak said he spends weekends going to the fields working on his finishing, footwork and shot-making.
Next year will be Nowak’s senior year. Entering his final year with the team, Nowak expects the team to be even better next year. “We are growing, next year hopefully we can get to the state tournament if that is a thing. We are going to better next year,” Nowak said. Princeton finished with a 12-2-1 record this year, falling to Duluth Denfeld in the Section 7A final Oct. 21.
With these awards in pocket for Nowak, he thinks it will be a stepping stone in the progression of the Princeton boys soccer program. “Our program is growing and we are just going to keep getting better and better,” said Nowak.
Look for Nowak and Senne to be back and once again compete at a high level next fall on the pitch.
