The Princeton wrestling team came into the season with a historic goal for the squad; make the state tournament as a team and secure the program’s first ever Section 7AA Team Title.
Standing in the Tigers’ way of that goal was Foley, who defeated Princeton last season in the Section 7AA Championship to snatch the state trip from the team, as the two met on March 13 in Pequot Lakes with another title on the line.
The Tigers were able to get past the powerhouse Falcons, 41-26, claiming the Section 7AA Team title. Princeton wasn’t able to celebrate the victory long as just moments later, a match up against Section 8AA Champ, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus awaited.
However, the Princeton wrestlers powered through the Road Crew, 47-21 and claimed a trip to St. Michael-Albertville High School to participate in the Class AA Team Wrestling Tournament.
Heading into that duel against Foley, the Tigers knew they would be in for a tough test. Princeton Head Coach Brian Hellman needed the team to wrestle hard and avoid giving up extra points if they hoped to advance further.
From the beginning, the Princeton wrestlers were able to do just that. “We knew we couldn’t give up bonus points and right off the start, each loss we had we weren’t giving up majors or any pins,” said Hellman.
After dropping the first match and falling behind 3-0, Tyler Wells, Noah Vanderbeek, Ethan Ballweber, Landen Parent, Kyle Boeke, and Parker Adkins all picked up victories in their bouts as the Tigers jumped out to the 29-3 lead over the reigning section champs.
“We got into our meat of our lineup and we just ran with it for a while. All the matches we were able to score bonus points and kept their point as low as we could,” said Hellman on the run Princeton made.
As the team closed in on the victory over the Falcons, the limited crowd started to rumble according Boeke. “The duel wasn’t over yet but everybody was doing that math and we found out we won and it got loud. You could just hear the fans behind us going nuts,” he said.
Zach Wells was able to pin his opponent at the 160-weightclass to inch the Tigers even closer to the 7AA team title at 35-7.
Foley was able to win the next two matches before Kaden Olson ended the Falcons’ reign as section champions with his pin over Levi Henry sealing the win for the Tigers.
Princeton 47, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 21
With the victory in hand over Foley, Princeton’s work wasn’t done on the night as the Section 8AA champions waited to test the Tigers.
The Tigers were confident if they could defeat Foley, they could get past whoever they faced next. “We knew we could get past them if we beat Foley,” said Wells. Princeton was able to back that up as it rolled to victory over the Road Crew.
Going into the duel, Princeton was able to keep the foot on the gas. After dropping the first match, the Tigers went on another run, winning the next eight matches to surge ahead at 41-3.
Though chipping into the Princeton lead, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus was not able to challenge with the Tigers comfortably taking the duel and securing another victory.
The win sets up a trip to St. Michael-Albertville High School as the Tigers will now compete in the Class AA State Semifinals. The opponent had yet to be named as the Union-Times reached its deadline.
Turning Point
As the season started, this was the goal for Princeton. The team wasn’t shy about saying they wanted to advance to a state tournament.
To be able to back up their words, was huge for the Tigers. “We backed up what we said at the beginning of the year and it feels pretty good,” said Boeke.
With the season rolling on, it looked like Princeton might fall short of its goals. Injuries and other absences kept the Tigers from reaching their full strength until recently. “We had a lot of ups and downs this year with a lot of guys being hurt. We didn’t get to full strength in our lineup until about a month ago,” said Hellman.
As the entire team came on strong during the last month, it was a collective effort to improve according to Parent. “It’s definitely a good feeling knowing everyone in the room was willing to put in the work to do what we wanted to achieve,” said Parent.
Looking back to where they were, to where they are now is neat to see said Wells. “It’s cool just knowing where we were just a month ago, where our team was at and where we are now. We made a lot of improvement.”
Building the program
Wells, Parent and Boeke, three seniors who have been with the program for years, have led by example this season. “They are good teammates, all the guys around look up to them. They are definitely leaders on our team, they are just complete hammers,” said Hellman, as the three have all starred on the mats this season.
Now seeing the height the program has reached is unbelievable according to Boeke. “It’s big, this program isn’t what it was like 10 years ago. We made strong improvements,” said Boeke, attributing the building up of their youth program to their continued success.
“It’s special to us. We built it from the ground up,” added Wells.
As the three career’s inch closer to an end, they predict this program won’t experience a drop off anytime soon. “Even after our senior class is gone, they are going to be strong for at least another six years,” said Boeke.
Up Next
Now up next for the Princeton wrestling team is the Section 7AA and 8AA individual held on March 17, in Grand Rapids.
Though having to go through an additional section, the Tigers believe they have the talent to beat last year’s number of six individuals advancing to state. “After seeing all the work the guys are putting in, in and out of the room, I think we will get more than six in,” said Parent.
The Tigers will follow the individual tournament with their trip to St. Michael Albertville High School on March 27, as both the team and individual winners will wrestle for a state championship.
