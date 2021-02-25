Princeton’s Madison James has been working tirelessly to get to this point since she was in grade school. Being a standout player since she was young, she and father and Tigers’ assistant varsity coach Jesse James have been working to make her the best player she can be.
“Some nights, it was just me and her in the gym just for two to three hours,” said Jesse James on some of the tireless evenings of work his daughter had put in to reach where she is at now.
That hard work has led to James joining exclusive company and after her second free throw attempt in the first half on Feb. 9 against Cambridge-Isanti swished through the net, James joined a handful of Princeton players as a member of the 1,000-point club.
“It means a lot to me, I was happy to actually be able to hit it, and realize it,” said James on the accomplishment of becoming a part of Tigers’ history.
For Jesse, he couldn’t be more pleased with the accolade by his player, especially being along for the journey to this point. “I’m very proud of her as a dad and coach. Coaching her since third grade, I’ve been there for every step along the way. It’s fun to take that ride with your child. It’s really fun to be a part of it and it was quite an honor to be a part of it,” said James.
Though joining the 1,000-point club as just a junior, according to Jesse James, this joining of the club was overdue if you asked Madison. “Last year we had a girl from Becker score her 1,000th point on us and it was a girl she had played with and against for years and that kind of made her mad like ‘I should be here by now,” he said, giving a little bit of insight into the competitive drive that Madison has.
“Everybody expected me to hit this point. Everyone was telling me I just had to get it over with,” explained James, as she aims to continue to climb up the Princeton scoring list throughout the rest of this season and next.
Having put in all this work to get to this point, it wasn’t a mistake that James reached this peak. But according to Madison, she couldn’t have done it without her father pushing her to be her best. “He’s always been pushing me to be the best I can and to always work hard. If I didn’t have him, I probably wouldn’t be here. He’s always been telling me what to work on and he always tell me that if I want to go where I really want to go in life, you have to work on the little things.” said James.
She added it wasn’t easy getting to this point, but was reminded by her father’s words on those tough days. “It was honestly a lot of hard days, especially during the summer when I would want to be doing something else but knowing that you have to work to get to where you want to be,” she said.
James spends six days a week working on her game, and even on that day of rest, she still does stuff to improve her game.
Along that work ethic has been individual and group training since the fifth grade for James as well as staying late after practice to continue to improve her game. “Plenty of hours behind the scene have been put in,” said Jesse James.
Watching James play, one can see the countless hours of work pay off for the junior. The numbers have also followed suit for the junior forward as she averages 20.8 points per game along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals per game for the Tigers.
College scouts have also taken notice as offers have been piling up for James.
Before James departs for college to play at the next level, she still has some goals she wants to achieve before she graduates in 2022. “I’ve always want to go to State. I want to experience that feeling and I feel like it would be a cool thing to do,” she said.
As the season ticks on for Princeton, the Tigers will look to turn around a 1-8 start. If they hope to do that, it will no doubt be spearheaded by Madison James.
Regardless of how the COVID-19 affected seasons ends for the team, Jesse James will always look back at his daughter’s accomplishment with fond memories. “For the game, for the season, for the year, it is a nice bright spot for us to have.”
