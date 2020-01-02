The Princeton boys’ hockey team was able to advance to the championship of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic after defeating Providence Academy 6-1, followed by a shootout victory over Southwest Christian/Richfield. Pine City proved to be too much for the Tigers as the Dragons won 7-1 on Dec. 28 in Blaine.
Starting its tournament off against Providence Academy, Princeton was able to take the early 1-0 lead off of a Tyler Berglund power-play goal as that would be the score at heading into the first intermission.
The second period was dominated by the Tigers as the offense would exploded for five goals, emphasized by a Tyler Danielson hat trick. The Tigers would take the 6-0 lead into the final frame, before a third period goal by Providence Academy, brought the game to its final score of 6-1.
Jack Southard and Dylan Cook each added three points in the win.
In net, Hunter Burian played solid all night, only allowing one shot to beat him, making 19 saves.
Moving onto the semifinal of the tournament, Princeton and Southwest Christian/Richfield both aimed to move to the championship as the two teams battled all game long.
The Tigers struck first on a Ryan Meland goal, but the Stars would answer just over three minutes later bringing the game to a 1-1 tie after the first.
In the second period, Princeton was able to gain a two goal lead thanks to goals by Southard and Brennan Berglund taking a 3-1 lead into the third.
Southwest Christian/Richfield would not go away, and after two quick goals, the game was tied just four minutes into the third period.
Neither team could put in the game-winning goal as regulation wasn’t enough to decide the contest.
The game moved to a shootout after OT, with the Tigers winning the shootout and advancing after Cook beat the Stars’ goalie.
Burian once again started in net and built off of his performance from the night before, making 38 saves in the win.
Heading into the championship match-up against Pine City, the Dragons were able to score four first-period goals, outshooting the Tigers 20-5.
The lead would prove to be too much as Princeton was not able to battle back, falling by the six-goal margin.
Brody Lindquist scored the Tigers’ lone goal during a power-play in the loss.
Hunter Burian was pulled after the first period, allowing four goals on 20 shots. Devon Day stepped in in relief and stopped 20 of the 23 shots he saw.
The loss dropped Princeton to 2-7-1 on the year.
The Tigers will be back in action as they will take on Becker/Big Lake on Jan. 4 at the Princeton Ice Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.