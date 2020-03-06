The Princeton girls basketball team was not able to keep their season alive as they fell in the 7AAA section semifinal game 52-46, to Hibbing on Feb.28 in Duluth. The Tigers were able to set up the match up against the Bluejackets thanks to a 64-44 win over Cloquet on Feb. 26.
Looking to the contest against the Lumberjacks, a game that figured to be one-sided as the two teams had met prior, a 77-33 win for the Tigers. Cloquet proved to be pesky, pushing Princeton as the Tigers had just a 10-point lead with under four minutes left to play. Princeton was able to run away with the contest, ending the game on a 12-2 run. Lauren Bjurman, who scored her 1,000th point in the contest, said team was taken back by Cloquet’s energy throughout the contest. “It wasn’t our nicest win; we weren’t expecting them to come out as hard as they did cause our first time against them was such an easy win. Once we got all together, we knew we were better than them we just had to play as a team, then our shots started to fall,” explained the senior forward.
Madison James led with 22 points in the win while Bjurman chipped in 16 points.
Moving into the section semifinals in Duluth, Hibbing and Princeton battled to 31-22 halftime score, with the Bluejackets holding the nine-point advantage. Bjurman believes the slow start doomed the Tigers in the win or go home scenario. “Our first half is what lost it for us that game. Maddie James got two fouls and didn’t play like she normal would and that really hurt us because she is one of our biggest contributors and at the end we couldn’t hit our shots,” state Bjurman.
Princeton was able to battled back, tying the game with just four minutes to go, but Hibbing was able to make enough plays down the stretch to secure the win. Head coach Pedro Valdivieso was happy with the looks the team was getting offensively, but noted the Tigers just weren’t knocking the shots down. “We had a lot of good looks for shots, right player, good spacing, ball movement, the right shots that usually go in 40 percent of the time and it was lower this game,” said Valdivieso.
Bjurman and James once again led Princeton in scoring, both dropping 11 in the loss.
The Bluejackets will now move onto the section final while Princeton’s season came to an end with a 15-13 record.
Entering the offseason, the Tigers will lose five seniors to graduation. “We will now have to reset with five seniors graduating this year, it will be a new chapter,” stated Valdivieso. Bjurman, Whitney Tennison, Tracy McGowan, Maddie Kleingartner and Ella Strube will all be leaving the team to graduation.
Princeton will now will enjoy its break before getting back on the court next season.
