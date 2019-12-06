IMG_8620.JPG
Princeton jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but fell 8-2 to Duluth. 

 Photo by Michael Pappas

The Princeton girls’ hockey team struggled to slow down Duluth’s offense as the team would go on to lose 8-2 on Nov. 29 in Princeton.

Princeton was able to jump out to a 1-0 lead on a Bailey Isaacson goal as that would be the score heading into the second period.

From then forward, it was all Duluth as they scored the next six goals giving them a 6-1 lead before the Tigers answered on a Kallie Abrahamson goal.

The visiting team would chip in two more goals bringing an end to goalie McKenzie Dembinski’s night, giving her a final line of 32 saves on 40 shots. Shelby Ulm then would step in and stop all seven shots she faced.

Head coach Paul McElhone was taken back by the turn of the game. “It fell apart, our defensive coverage broke down.” said McElhone. “We practice it a lot, but we are struggling to carry it over into games,” continued McElhone on the team’s defensive difficulties.

Princeton now sits at 3-4 on the season and has lost three straight.

The Tigers will aim to right the ship on Dec. 7 at they take the road to play Moorhead.

