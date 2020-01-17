The Princeton girls’ basketball team was able to defeat North Branch 84-61 on Jan. 7, before losing their next two contests. Big Lake defeated Princeton 82-73 on Jan. 10 while Hermantown rolled over the Tigers 77-60. All games took place at Princeton High School.
Starting their busy week off with the Vikings, the Tigers rode a monster performance from Madison James on way to the blowout victory.
James scored 36 points while grabbing six rebounds and six assists, hitting seven threes to pace Princeton.
The Tigers were able to get off to strong start, grabbing a 10-point lead at half, and only built off of it in the 23-point win.
Lauren Bjurman added in 22 points and nine rebounds as James wasn’t the only Tiger with a strong performance.
Looking to stretch its winning streak to three games, a bad first half proved to be too much for Princeton to overcome as Big Lake held on to take the game.
The Hornets used a balance scoring attack to get out to an 18-point lead at the end of the first half, and while Princeton battled, outscoring Big Lake by nine in the second half, the visiting team was able to hold on.
Bjurman once again was able to find success, scoring 20 points before fouling out in the loss while James added 14.
The win for the Hornets moved them to 8-4 and 2-1 in Mississippi in conference play while Princeton dropped to 8-6 and 3-2.
Starting its week on Jan. 13, Princeton took on section foe Hermantown in a game that would prove to be critical for section seeding come playoffs.
Princeton was able to play a good first half, taking a seven-point lead into the break, before the Hawks defense stepped up.
Hermantown then held the Tigers to only 20 points, while scoring 44 of its own swinging the game from a seven-point lead, to a 17-point loss.
“We need to find better offense,” said head coach Pedro Valdivieso. “In the second half we only scored 20 points, we cannot compete with only 20 points.”
Johanna Kostanshek led Princeton offensively with 17 points while Maddie Kleingartner chipped in 15 points.
The Tigers dropped to 8-7 on the year after the loss.
Princeton would not have long to look to bounce back from the loss as it took on Chisago Lakes on Jan. 14, after which enjoying a week off before returning to action.
