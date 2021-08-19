Six sculptures crafted by I Saw It In Minnesota were given away at the Mille Lacs County Fair, made by a man who says he can’t even draw a smiley face.
Joe Semler makes the sculptures with his grandson Dylan. The company has attended the fair for the last five years or so, except last year when the fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Semler.
Semler lives in Bradford, though he used to be based just north of Princeton. He closed that operation down over five years ago when he partially retired, according to Semler.
He started making the sculptures in 2005 but didn’t start full time until four years later. Semler also owns a cabinet business. In 2009, business was down due to the housing crisis and he decided to make this a full-time job, he said.
“I saw this stuff being made at different places like this, and I was too cheap to buy one,” Semler said. “So I went home, setup a log and started making them.”
Semler says he starts each project knowing what he is going to carve.
He usually begins with blocking out the larger shapes of the sculpture, like the head and body of a bear. Then he slowly rounds off portions and adds details like fur, limbs and the face. Semler also lightly scorches the sculptures to burn off frayed pieces of wood and add some color and detail. The final step is to put a sealer on it and paint the sculpture if it needs painting.
Semler recommends putting a coat of clear sealer over the sculpture every few years. He has a few sculptures that have lasted 15 years outside, but he’s heard from some customers that theirs are pretty much shot after four or five years, he said.
“So if somebody asks me how long it’s going to last, I say ‘how good are you going to take care of it?’” Semler said.
He mostly carves animals, but he has done characters like Boba Fett. His best sellers are bears, though eagles sell well too, Semler said.
Most of the company’s projects are custom orders, often carving stumps customers have sitting in their front yards, according to Semler.
One challenge is avoiding cutting too far into the sculpture; another is making sure the cuts are even. They use smaller chain saws, which are a little less dangerous than full-sized saws, but he still has to watch his legs. The most dangerous tool Semler uses is the angle grinder, he said.
“It’s just a God-given talent,” Semler said. “I don’t know how I do it, because I can’t even draw a smiley face.”
