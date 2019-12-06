2018-2019 Results: 9-17 (4-10 in Granite Ridge, 6th) lost to Royalton 68-48 in Section 6AA Round of 16.
Milaca will be looking to turn things around with a new head coach leading the way.
Lance Dalbey will be taking over as varsity coach of the Wolves girls’ basketball program and has goals already in mind for the program.
“My expectation is that we come out and work really hard every night and put in a good effort every night,” Dalbey said. “Our expectation as a team is: Work every day. To come ready to go, be positive, cheer each other, on be great teammates and hopefully hear the squeaking of shoes in the gym every day.”
The former Zimmerman Thunder head coach said he wants to bring a new attitude and energy to a program that will be on its third head coach in the last four years.
His energy is already rubbing off on his players, as Jalen Taylor has been happy with his coaching style and what he is bringing to the table.
“For Emylee [Kohlgraf], Miranda [Broberg] and I, this is our third varsity coach in four years so we are okay with the change, and I think Lance will be good, he knows a lot about the game, and he really wants us to be better players. It has been good for us,” said the senior guard.
With the new coach, it might be difficult to pinpoint the exact expectations for the Wolves, but Kohlgraf already has an idea of what the season will bring for Milaca.
“I think we are going to have fun this year, We will have a winning streak, and we have been working really hard a lot lately. I think our hard work will pay off later in the season,” Kohlgraf said.
The team will be returning four starters from last year, and hopes tp make an improvement ,but how high they jump in the standings will depend on what the team can get from the second unit.
According to Broberg, who was one of the team’s leading scorers from last year, the bench will be much improved.
“This year we have a bench unlike last year so it won’t make the starters as tired as last year so we can press more,” he said.
The team wants to create turnovers and get out in transition as quickly as possible.
“We want to get them to play our game and not have us play their game so we will set the tempo,” Broberg added.
With that style of getting out, pressing and forcing the other team to break the press, Milaca will without a doubt use its speed and athleticism to its advantage this season.
Moving forward, Dalbey already has his sights set on future season, and has an idea of where he wants the program to go in future seasons.
“My hope is to bring some excitement for the kids and that they enjoy it too, and that trickles down to the offseason to have them be working hard to get better and to continue to build the program to be stronger and stronger,” said Dalbey, referring to this year’s team direction.
Having just one game under his belt as the Milaca head coach, the progress can already be seen, a hardfought loss on the road to Royalton on Nov. 26, by just five points.
Royalton had ended the Wolves season last year after beating them by 20 points.
Dalbey will no doubt bring that passion and energy to Milaca as the team will not be an easy team to play this upcoming season
