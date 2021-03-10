Two tough tests loomed for the Milaca girls basketball team. A road meeting with Pine City, who entered the March 6 contest ranked among the top teams in Class AA then followed by a home date with Rush City on March 8.
After picking up the 77-70 win over Pine City, a chance to sweep the two cities was presented as the Tigers came to town.
Milaca proved to be more than ready to handle Rush City, as the Wolves pulled away late to grab the 71-41 victory.
Coming into the contest after the big win over the Dragons, Milaca did not come out as sharp as they had hoped according to Wolves’ Head Coach Lance Dalbey. “It is hard to come off of a big win like that and keep the intensity,” said Dalbey.
After being tied at 10 apiece with Rush City, Milaca was able to find its footing, going on 17-4 run to gain some distance against the Tigers.
The Wolves had a chance to distance themselves further but turnovers plagued Milaca as Rush City took advantage and clawed its way back into the game. As the two teams entered the half, the home team was on top by just nine points at 31-22.
Coming out after the half, Milaca once again struggled with turnovers as Rush City was able to inch even closer, bringing the game to 33-28 with 12:40 remaining in the contest.
At that point, Dalbey called for a change of plans. “Our defense, about halfway through the second half made a quick change and that change that sparked the rest of the night for us,” said Dalbey as Milaca went on a 22-5 run over the next five minutes to balloon its lead to 22 points.
From that point forward, the Tigers weren’t able to muster a comeback as the Wolves coasted to victory.
Macy Mach, who finished with 14 points on the night, said that Rush City’s offense was thrown off once the change was made. “Once we went into man, it screwed them up,” she said.
Mach was joined by Maggie Westling, who finished with 19 points, as the only Wolves to reach double-digits scoring.
Picking up the victory against the Tigers improved Milaca to 8-8 on the year. “We are happy that this got us to .500, which was kind of a really good goal and mark for us,” said Dalbey.
Now entering into the final week of the season, Zimmerman and Ogilvie are the last two opponents for the Wolves.
Mach and Milaca now aim to stay hot and roll into the playoffs on a winning streak. “Zimmerman is going to be a tough one, but we are hoping we can pull through and win. We’re hoping to get on a four game winning streak and go into playoffs strong,” said Mach.
Milaca started that quest on March 11, heading to Zimmerman before hosting Ogilvie the next night in their regular season finale.
