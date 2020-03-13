A letter from Superintendent Tim Truebenbach:
Many people have questions about the outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus called COVID-19, specifically how it may affect schools. We are writing to assure you that district and school leaders are reviewing emergency management plans to prepare for the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). We want our staff and families to know that we are in regular communication with the MN Department of Health (MDH) and the MN Department of Education (MDE).
To reduce the risk of exposure to our students and staff we are not allowing any non-essential visitors into the building. That said, only district personnel (those on payroll and contracted partners) are permitted inside the schools. Visitors and volunteers will not be admitted into the schools. Student drop off and pick up procedures will remain the same.
featured
Milaca school superintendent announces changes due to COVID-19 concerns
Tom Fenton
-
- Updated
- 0
tfenton
