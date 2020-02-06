The Milaca boys basketball team struggled in their week of play, falling to Albany 86-49 on Jan. 28, followed by a tight 73-68 loss against Mora on Jan. 31 as their losing streak stretched to four games. Both contests were at home for the Wolves.
Starting the week off with a conference game against the Albany Huskies, the Wolves were not able to slow down their offensive attack as the Huskies shot over 50% for the game, including hitting 12 threes in the win.
Henry Truebenbach led Milaca in scoring with 12 points, while Josh Helman added seven in the loss.
Albany stretched its conference-leading record to 6-1, 12-6 overall while the Wolves fell to 7-10.
Looking to get back in the winning column, Mora came to town with an nine-game winning streak on the line. Milaca was able to push Mora to the edge, but couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch in the five-point loss as the Mustangs were able to get revenge for an early season loss to the Wolves.
Although falling, head coach Bennett Lerud liked the effort shown in the loss. “We learned a lot, it was the best we have played since Christmas break, and though nobody likes losing, we were able to find some positives and things to build on,” said Lerud.
Milaca now sits at 7-11 on the year and 2-7 in Granite Ridge play.
The Wolves have been unlucky with injuries this season, but if able to get healthy, the team hopes to begin to make a turnaround according to Lerud. “We took a tough loss against Albany, but I think as we finally can get some practice time together and healthy. We will see a lot more team chemistry and with that some more consistent rotations as well throughout games,” said Lerud. “I think continuing to make little adjustment and get ready to peak at the right time as we come down the final stretch,” continued the head coach as the team will aim to get rolling before sections.
Milaca will get that opportunity starting Feb. 4, against Holdingford followed by a game against Zimmerman on Feb. 7.
