This past Saturday, Dec. 4, CrossFit Beyond Sport of Princeton saw host to some powerful people as several Strongman Competition lifts were demonstrated.
The event, orchestrated by trainer/coach Jay Grove, sought out to introduce strongman lifts, showing proper form the super yoke, log press, farmer’s carry, axle press and Atlas Stones while offering the opportunity for those who attended the chance to try some of the lifts at a lighter weight to create traction for the sport in the area.
Organizing the event and aiming to develop the sport of Strongman in central Minnesota, around 30 athletes came and participated in the impressive feats of strength said Grove.
Seeing people introduced to the sport he feels so passionate while learning and being taught proper form with coaching available was just what Grove wanted when he first came up with the idea. “It was extremely satisfying to see some people that are so interested in this perform it and have coaches right there to tweak their style,” said Grove.
Demonstrating the lifts were several notable figures from the Strongman world including American’s Strongest Man 1998 and World’s Strongest Man competitor Karl Gillingham along with Minnesota’s Strongest Man 2020 Brad Anderson, Western Wisconsin’s Strongest Woman 2020 Tiffany Schommel, along with local winners Justin Zahner, Bobbi Snow and the event planner in Grove.
The event this past Saturday was not the only chance for the community of Princeton and the surrounding area to witness some strongman lifts in action.
As apart of aiming to grow the sport, Grove also plans to organize a strongman competition, hosted by CrossFit Beyond Sport.
“It will be sort of a beginner level competition,” said Grove.
The competition is planned to be held next year in August.
If interested in possibly dabbling in the strongman world, a Facebook group has been created to also help grow the community.
“It’s mostly people at the beginner level and we are currently sitting around 40 members. We are hoping to grow the community even more,” said Grove of the group.
The Facebook group is open to the public and called Minnesota Strongman Clan.
