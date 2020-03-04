ST. PAUL – Though my next birthday will start with a “5” and end with a “0,” I don’t think of myself as old.
Sure, the aches and pains are becoming more noticeable, but I don’t feel old. And as those who know me could tell you, I usually don’t act like it either.
I’ve adapted to technology and rely on my smartphone like most everyone. I enjoy listening to whatever song I want at any given time with a few quick taps on my phone screen and following breaking events practically as they happen on social media.
I much prefer a quick text message or two compared to an actual conversation when it comes to the mundane aspects of life.
That said, I still consider myself old school though I try to always avoid the phrase “back in my day.”
I still enjoy reading an actual newspaper. I still listen to the radio. I loathe rap music and always will.
I believe in hand-written thank you notes. And I still make coffee at home versus paying $7 for an 800-calorie caramel macchiato with skim milk, sugar free vanilla syrup with two extra espresso shots for my morning pick-me-up.
When it comes to the journalism world, however, adapting to technology is a must. It has changed the business two-fold. Newspaper websites and social media accounts mean us print folks have the ability to compete with the broadcast mediums when it comes to breaking news.
After 13 years away from journalism, I’m learning on a daily basis how much it has changed. Never was this more evident than my first appearance at the Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament since 2006.
I had covered the state wrestling tournament annually from 1994-2006. It is not an easy event to cover.
During my tenure at the St. Cloud Times from 2001-06, it was common to have about 70 individuals along with three or four teams participating.
My duties included recapping each day’s events by 10 p.m. to beat deadline – all for the morning newspaper. Finding competitors for quotes immediately after they competed required sprints across the outer rings of the Xcel Energy Center floor.
If lucky enough to catch them, the next challenge was finding a way to ask sensitive questions had they lost a championship match.
That’s not an easy task considering those conversations took place about 60 seconds after their match concluded.
It was three 14-hour days of wall-to-wall wrestling. It was fun and exhausting.
By Saturday night, you hopefully found a way to tell some interesting stories of both elation and heartbreak.
Fast-forward to 2020.
With Princeton tying a school record by sending six individuals to state and Milaca qualifying three wrestlers, I figured it would be a good idea to give some assistance to our sports guy, Mike Pappas.
While certainly capable of pulling off the coverage our readers expect and deserve, he was a state wrestling tournament rookie.
With eight mats in action at one time, keeping track of the athletes you’re covering can be overwhelming. Plus, I thought it would provide an excellent opportunity for a feature story on what it’s like to be a wrestling parent.
The goal of finding a way to tell compelling stories remains the same. The process of getting there, however, is vastly different from only a few years ago.
Instead of thinking about what angle I was going to take a particular story for the next morning, our goal was to get photos and results to our online options as quickly as possible.
Pappas live-tweeted results, while recaps of the day’s action and 28 photos were almost immediately available on the Union-Times website.
Consider this: The last time I covered the tournament was March 2006 – the same time Twitter was invented. Needless to say, I wasn’t quite up on tweeting at that point.
How the media obtains information at this event also has changed.
Gone are the days when high school workers (bless their hearts) would hand-deliver updated results of every weight class upon the completion of each round to every writer and broadcaster – and always with bright smiles on their collective faces.
The reams of paper and steps accumulated for those three days is impossible to calculate.
Friday, I was able to sit at my computer and see the results of a match within second of its completion. And wow, was that nice.
I left all duties to Pappas on Saturday, and he was all on the spot with live updates while I sat home and watched the entire individual finals online. What a country.
This generation of sports writers has no idea how lucky they are to have such instantaneous information at their fingertips.
