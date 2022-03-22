CAMBRIDGE - The Princeton boys’ basketball team was in this position last year.
Sitting just a single game away from punching their ticket to the Class AAA Minnesota State High School League’s State Tournament, the Tigers fell short, dropping the Section 7AAA Championship game to Hibbing.
This year, Princeton again advanced to a section title game, this time taking on Becker on March 18, at the neutral site of Cambridge-Isanti High School, with the Section 5AAA title on the line.
“We lost here last year, those guys took that hard. The goal was to get back into the situation to try it again,” said Princeton Head Coach Brett Cloutier.
Again, just one game away from the coveted state tournament, Princeton this time would not be denied as it pushed past the conference-sharing, Bulldogs by a 77-67 tally to send the Tigers to their goal.
Being able to rebound from the tough to swallow loss last season, coming back even stronger to avenge the defeat was a great feeling said Princeton junior guard, Cooper Drews, who led the team with 22 points in the victory. “It’s awesome, especially with last year losing to Hibbing. We really wanted to get back to this point. It’s really rewarding after this whole season to cap it off with this,” said Drews after the win.
Though picking up the victory, it was not an easy road to victory over Becker.
Knowing Princeton was in for a battle with the Becker, having already faced twice this season and picking up two single digit victories, the section championship game featuring the top-seeded Tigers and second-seeded Bulldogs had the makings for yet another intense interchange.
In the early goings, it sure seemed like the contest was heading down that road as both teams traded blows with neither giving an inch in front of the big crowds brought by both Princeton and Becker.
It wasn’t until there was 5:24 remaining in the first half with back to back layups by Drews pushing the Tigers to a seven-point advantage, causing a timeout by the Becker bench.
Back after the timeout, Princeton kept the pressure on the Bulldogs, getting the lead up to double-digits after senior’s Evan Schimming three-pointer swished home to make it a 32-22 game.
Huge to the separation by the Tigers was strong play in the paint as Princeton controlled inside with their rebounding and length said Tigers’ senior forward Ben Hallberg. “We have a huge focus with a lot of size, dominating the paint and we were able to do that tonight,” he said, as the Tigers were able to haul in 43 rebounds while constantly getting to the rim against the Bulldogs.
Continuing to ride that size and length, Princeton’s lead stayed at double-digits into the break, holding the 42-30 advantage.
Heading the charge into the half was Drews’ with 13 points.
Returning for the second frame, Princeton kept pounding the paint, with senior forward Haydn Stay getting in on the fun.
Battling foul trouble in the first half, Stay got rolling to help grow the lead even further as after a basket inside by the senior, the Tigers led by 19 points.
Keeping the pressure up, the Tigers looked like they delivered the knockout punch with 9:22 to go in the game as a steal by Hallberg, followed by the senior dribbling the length of the court and finishing with the pretty euro step to make it 59-40 in favor of Princeton.
As the game looked well in hand for the Tigers, Becker did not seem fazed by the deterring deficit.
Over the next five minutes, the Bulldogs were able to make a big dent in Princeton’s lead and use starting-point guard Cooper Nowak’s absence, who was in and out of the game for the duration battling cramps, to cut the advantage to just 11 points with 4:21 to go.
Feeling the game get tight, Drews again was able to knife his was inside for the finish to give the Tigers a bit more breathing room with a 15-point advantage.
But again, Becker did not go away, using some ill-timed turnovers by Princeton, the game was a cut to a single-digit score at 73-67 with 1:24 to go.
With the game hanging in the balance, the Tigers did not allow the Bulldogs’ hard charge to continue said Cloutier. “We gained our composure, hit a couple free throws, they stopped making threes and it put us in a spot to put the game away,” said the head coach.
After knocking down its fair share of free throws, Princeton iced the game away, securing the state berth.
Along with a big time performance inside was yet another balanced scoring effort by the Tigers as Drews was joined by three other Princeton players with at least 14 points, with Nowak, Stay and Hallberg putting up 17, 17 and 14 points respectively while Hallberg was also able to secure 12 rebounds for the double double in the victory.
Looking at that balanced attack, Drews believes it also tells another story. “It shows how dangerous we can be. You take one guy out of the equation, you still got three, four others guys that can do something. That speaks to who we are as a team,” said the junior.
“Whoever has the hot hand, they trust it, they play together and no one cares who gets the credit,” added Cloutier.
Picking up the victory, Princeton has now won 16 games in a row and owns a 26-1 record on the year and have not lost since Jan. 15, a 76-74 defeat versus Orono.
The section title was the Tigers’ third in four years with two coming from Section 7AAA while this year’s title was the first in the inaugural season joining Section 5AAA.
Though qualifying for the state tournament in 2020, the postseason event was canceled due to Covid-19.
Experiencing the run of success Princeton has in the last couple seasons, Tigers’ Head Coach Brett Cloutier credits the hard work the players have put in to get to this point. “It speaks to the hard work these kids have put in. Coaches can design summer works out and run practices a certain way but if your kids aren’t bought in, your kids aren’t playing hard; it’s not going to matter,” he said.
Also factoring into the run of the Tigers is the senior core, who at the end of the day, just wants to win said Cloutier. “The great part about coaching this group that starts four seniors, who are all going on to play in college for a different sport, is that it leaves all the egos at the door. These guys just want to win,” said the coach.
State bound
Now with the state tournament on the way for the Tigers, Princeton was able to receive the second-seed in the Class AAA tournament.
Being able to earn the second-seed in the tough field is another testament to the work the kids have put in said Cloutier. “Taking a second to step away and recognize it, it really optimizes the hard work and dedication of the kids that we have in the program,” he said.
With the draw, the Tigers will face the Section 1AAA Champs in the unseeded Austin Packers, a perennial state power on the hardwood that hold seven state berths since 2012.
Also having faced Austin in their last state appearance in 2019 in the third place game, Princeton knows it will have its hands full with the Packers. “They are going to be tough, well coached,” he said, alluding to Austin’s Head Coach Kris Fadness.
Fadness, who has led the Packers for the last 25 years intends to step down as head coach once the season ends for Austin.
Being able to face Fadness in will be his final season is delight to the Tigers’ Head Coach. “I have so much respect for him as a coach, It’s a treat to go against Coach Fadness.”
Putting aside the chance to go head to head against another formidable coach, taking care of the basketball will be huge in the match up against the Packers. “It’s going to be one where you need to take care of the basketball and got to be good with your passes,” said Cloutier. “We are going to have to hit shots. The one thing we didn’t do very well in the section tournament was that we were below 20 percent from three in both of the section games, which is uncharacteristic for us,” he added.
Austin will enter the game with a 17-12 record, having gotten past the Winona Winhawks by a 46-39 margin in its championship match up.
The Packers will be led by six-foot-five senior forward, Victor Idris, who leads the team in scoring with 11.6 points a night followed by Cham Okey, with the forward being the only other player to average double digits.
Princeton will retort with Drews and Stay, who average 21.5 and 20.1 points per game, respectively.
If able to advance past the Packers, the Tigers will have to face the winner of the third-seeded and multiple time state champ in DeLaSalle, who takes on St. Cloud Tech.
Making up the rest of the bracket will be top-seeded Totino-Grace, who will face former Tigers’ girls basketball coach in Andy Fenske and Hermantown while Mankato East and Mound Westonka will battle in the four/five seed game.
Regardless of who the Tigers will match up against, it doesn’t make a difference as to what Princeton will try to do said Hallberg. “It’s time to go do our thing. We are there to win so that is what we are going to go try to do.”
His head coach fully agreed. “We’re happy to be there but we know the job isn’t done. We are not just going to have two fun games and go home. We are looking to put ourselves in a position to be playing three games,” said Cloutier.
Princeton and Austin tipped on March 22, as the two teams battled at the University of Minnesota’s historic, Williams Arena.
If the Tigers get past Austin, they will play again on March 24, while a loss will have them in action the next day.
A win will keep Princeton at Williams Arena while a loss will send them to play at Concordia University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.