Getting out to a 12-0 lead in the fourth meeting between the Milaca Wolves and Princeton Tigers in the Pizza Bowl, that lead had suddenly turned into a deficit with the Wolves needing a big answer during the battle for the paddle on Sept. 23, at Claffy Field.
Backs against the wall after Princeton marched its way into the end zone during the overtime period to break a 12-12 tie to go-ahead by seven, the Wolves were not intimidated, said senior quarterback Dylan Greninger.
“I’m out here playing with my best friends and brothers. We all have complete trust in one another and we never really feel out of a game,” he said.
Even facing a fourth and 17 with the game on the line, the Wolves trusted they would come through. Facing another do or die scenario when the Wolves decided to go for the victory via a two-point conversion, Milaca trusted it would come through.
And as Milaca senior running back Jack Schoenborn punched into the end zone to give the Wolves their first win in the four-year history of the Pizza Bowl, the team came through to seal the 20-19 victory on their wet and soggy home field.
“Our kids deserved it, they worked hard and we have lost to them the last three years by 10 points. It was our turn,” said Milaca head coach Craig Talberg after the victory.
On the other side, the Tigers gave credit to the Wolves for making the winning plays.
“Hats off to them. It’s been a close game every time we have played them and we’ve been lucky enough to have it tilt in our favor in the past here and they got us this year,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Fay.
Into the contest, with rains forecasted for game, the weather report did not miss on the prediction as heavy precipitation poured throughout the contest.
Milaca took full advantage of the wet conditions by using their ground attack exclusively to pound away on their first possession, running to a 6-0 lead after a Schoenborn 2-yard score with 5:56 to go in the opening quarter.
Princeton got the chance to answer but failed to get a first down, going three and out.
Milaca’s defensive plan featured a couple new wrinkles called by Talberg that were executed all night, said senior linebacker Jack Nord.
“Coach Talberg had a really great game plan this week. He had a few people doing some new things but everybody was capable of the tasks. We worked together great,” he said.
After forcing the punt by the Tigers, Milaca again handled business via its rushing game. Schoenborn again found the end zone to give the Wolves a 12-0 lead with 49 second left in the opening quarter.
Following the pair of scores by Milaca, the two teams grinded to find points, but were unsuccessful as the 12-0 score held into halftime.
Down 12-0, there were times in past seasons where the Tigers would have waved the white flag, said Fay.
“We know at one point in our program, we wouldn’t have battled back like that. Even though we played a bad half of football in tough conditions, we didn’t hang our heads,” said Fay.
Ready to put the tough opening half behind them, it didn’t take long for the Tigers to do so. Getting an 80-yard kickoff return by Jonah Hviding to start the third quarter, Princeton crept right back into the game at 12-6.
Pinned deep in Milaca territory, the Wolves were forced to punt after failing to convert on a third and eight with 8:04 to go in the third. Princeton then pounced again.
Blocking the punt, the Tigers took over at the Milaca 6-yard line. Two plays later, thanks to a Princeton senior running back Ethan Ballweber six yard run, the game was tied at 12.
“We can’t give up a kick return and bad punt like that,” said Talberg.
Tied with 7:13 to go the in third quarter, neither team could manage to push ahead for the duration of regulation to force overtime with the Pizza Bowl Paddle Trophy on the line.
The Tigers received the first possession of the extra frame. On the first play of OT, Jake Baumann scampered his way into the end zone followed by a successful PAT to push the Tigers ahead at 19-12.
Given the ball to try to answer, it looked like the Wolves might come up empty handed, as a fourth and 18 loomed for Milaca. With the game on the line, Greninger came up clutch for Milaca.
Scrambling, Greninger found Owen VanderPlaats in the end zone for the score to inch the Wolves within one.
“We called a pass play, it wasn’t open then I ran a little bit and then he was open and I threw him the ball,” said Greninger.
A slipped defender by the Tigers led to the improbable touchdown, believed Fay.
“They ran a concept they had been running all game and our safety read it fine and he put his foot in the dirt to try to go make the play and he slipped in the mud. If he doesn’t slip in the mud, I think it’s a different game.”
Still needing either a PAT or two-point conversion, Milaca decided to go for the win.
“We hadn’t done any jet sweeps, so we thought ‘let’s try to do that’,” said Talberg.
As Schoenborn crossed into the end zone, the Wolves made history by claiming their first Pizza Bowl title.
“Our line does a heck of a job all the time, we put our trust in them and just ran the ball,” said Greninger on the decision.
Schoenborn led the Milaca attack with 199 yards on 30 carries and two scores while Greninger added 51 yards on the ground and a passing touchdown for the Wolves.
On the other side, Ballweber, Baumann and Hviding scored for the Tigers. Senior quarterback Cooper Drews completed two passes for 63 yards in the tough passing conditions.
The win moved Milaca to 4-0 while dropping Princeton to 3-1. The meeting between the two was also the first time in Pizza Bowl history where the Tigers and Wolves were both ranked into the contest. Princeton sat at sixth in Class AAAA, having Milaca also at sixth in Class AAA.
Up Next
Following the loss in the Pizza Bowl, Princeton has another big game up next as it will return to John Harvey Field for Homecoming on Sept. 30, hosting the Albany Huskies.
“No doubt that it will be a battle. We have had our struggles with them in the past couple years but we are happy to get them at home,” said Fay on the match up.
Albany enters the game at 2-2.
As for Milaca, the Wolves have another trophy game, taking on St. Cloud Cathedral in another battle for a paddle. The Crusaders are 1-3 on the year.
Talberg looks for Milaca to keep up the intensity after the highly emotional win over the Tigers.
“The biggest thing now is that we can’t think we are just going to walk through the rest of the schedule. We just got to keep it rolling and keep after it,” he said. The Wolves and Crusaders will battle at St. John’s University in Collegeville.
Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. for Princeton and Milaca.
