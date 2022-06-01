by Jeffrey Hage
Union-Times
Last week was the last chance for many members of the Milaca boys and girls track team to run during the 2022 season.
That’s because they were at Zimmerman running in the Granite Ridge Conferences Last Chance Quad.
Making the “Last Chance” even a bit more interesting was the fact that there were five teams running in the quad- a meet that by name would generally feature four teams.
The Last Chance Quad is the Granite Ridge Conference’s last meet before the 5AA Section Meet, to be held June 1 and June 3 at Monticello High School.
For the runners not advancing to the section meet, the “Last Chance” is the last opportunity to run during the 2022 season.
In total team rankings, the Milaca girls turned in a second place finish with 74.125 points. That was behind only Foley, which had 138.625 points.
On the boys side, The Wolves finished with 55 points, good for a fourth-place finish in the five-team field. Zimmerman’s boys were first with 101 points.
Three Milaca girls and a relay team turned in first-place finishes.
The 4x400 relay team of Reina Mikla, Ester Evans, Frannie Freese, and Taylar Bockovenfinished with a time of 51.33. Their time was 2.86 seconds faster than runner-up Foley.
In the pole vault, Taylar Bockover vaulted a distance of 10-06. Runner-up Katelyn Venske turned in a vault of 9-06.00.
In the 400 meter dash, Triniti Neuart’s first-place time of 1:02.79 outpaced teammate Ellie Linden and her second-place time of 1:05.39.
Ester Evans placed first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.26, edging second-place winner Emily Leshchik .20 seconds.
In boys competition, three boys turned in first-plave finishes.
In the 800-meter run, Will Lange’s time of 2:16.16 bested Foley’s Jacob Greenwaldt by 1.58 seconds.
Hunter Bockoven’s throw in the shot put 42.03.00 bested teammate Logan Ash and his second-place throw of 41-10.00.
In the discus throw, Logan Ash took first-place honors, with a throw of 128-00. The closest runner-up was David Chase of Foley with a throw of 125-09.50.
Girls with second-place finishes were Kayla Gave in the 100 meter hurdles and the 300meter hurdles, Ellie Linden in the 400 meter dash, the 4x800 relay team of Addy Greninger, Athena Burma, Hannah Braun and Triniti Neuhart; and the 4x400 relay team of Shaina Christensen, Triniti Neuhart, Athena Burma, and Ellie Linden.
Girls with third-place finishes were Abby Anderson in the triple jump and the 4x200 relay team of Ellie DeBoer, Kylie Blake, Taylor Corrow and Kayla Gave.
Girls with fourth-place finishes were Kylie Blake in the 100 meter dash and Alexa Anderson in the pole vault.
Boys with second-place finshes were Trace Hasz in the high jump, Logan Ash in the shot put and the 4x800 relay team of Gabe Jergens, Ethan Asher, Will Lange and Thomas Leom.
Boys with third-place finishes were Jackson Kvien in the long jump and the 4x400 relay team of Gabe Jergens, Samson Trigg, Will Lange and Jackson Kvien.
Boys with fourth-place finishes were the 4x200 relay team of Ethan Asher, Trent Pratka, Jack Patnode, and Harrison Hultman; and the 4x100 relay team of Jackson Kvien, Ethan Jackson, Trent Hasz, and Jack Schoenborn.
The Wolves boys and girls ran in the Section 5AA preliminaries on Wednesday, June 1 at Monticello High School. Highlights can be found online at www.unionandtimes.com/sports
The section finals will be held Friday, June 3 at Monticello.
Competing for the opportunity to run at the Minnesota State High School State Track Meet will be athletes from Becker, Big Lake, Foley, Milaca, Monticello, Saint Francis, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Spectrum, St. Cloud Apollo, St. Cloud Tech, and Zimmerman.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.