It was an up and down week for the Milaca volleyball team.
The slate got off with a bang for the Wolves, as Milaca knocked off Albany for a big section and conference victory via a 3-2 thrilling win on Oct. 4, at home. The high from the huge victory was soon followed by tough defeat, as the Mora Mustangs shocked Milaca at home, sweeping to a 3-0 triumph.
Milaca’s week was not yet over, however, as the Wolves rebounded from the tough loss, going 3-1 in a tournament in Moose Lake. The Wolves defeated Silver Bay, Crosby-Ironton and Deer River before losing to Cloquet in the final game of the tourney.
Starting with the high, Milaca figured to be in a battle versus Albany, as the Huskies were considered a top-10 team in Class AA. As the contest started, the Wolves played like the ranked team, bursting out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a 25-12 and 25-24 wins over the Huskies.
However, Albany came clawing its way back. The Huskies snuck out a 27-25 third set win, followed by a 25-17 decision to tie the match right back up.
After watching its lead disappear, Milaca pulled together in the fifth set. The Wolves rallied from an early 2-2 tie to win the next 13 out of 17 points, capped by a combined block from Lillian Voss and Macy Hjort, sealing the win.
Maggie Westling and Neelie Zens played a big role in the victory, as each had 15 kills for the Wolves. Grace Hasz also added 18 assists for Milaca.
Mora sweeps Milaca
Back two night later, it was a different story for the Wolves.
Taking on the Mustangs, a team with just one Granite Ridge Conference 5-set victory into the night, Mora powered to their second win over Milaca. The Mustangs won the three sets 25-20, 25-22 and 26-24.
Milaca’s Voss had 10 kills in the defeat while Brianna Pap added 14 assists.
Moose Lake
Aiming to put the loss to Mora behind the team, the Wolves came out winning their first three games in the Moose Lake Tournament before running into Cloquet.
Against the Lumberjacks, the Wolves ran out of gas, falling 25-15 and 25-11.
Pap had six digs in the loss to lead the team.
The Wolves dropped to 12-8 with the loss while Cloquet improved to 16-4.
Up Next
Milaca will return to the court on Oct. 13, traveling to take on the Zimmerman Thunder. Tip is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on the Thunder’s court.
