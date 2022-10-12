It was an up and down week for the Milaca volleyball team.

The slate got off with a bang for the Wolves, as Milaca knocked off Albany for a big section and conference victory via a 3-2 thrilling win on Oct. 4, at home. The high from the huge victory was soon followed by tough defeat, as the Mora Mustangs shocked Milaca at home, sweeping to a 3-0 triumph.



Brianna Pap sets the ball for the Wolves during the 3-0 loss to Mora on Oct. 6, in Milaca. 
