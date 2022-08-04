It was historic territory for the Princeton Legion baseball team.

Making it past pool play at the 2022 Minnesota Division I American Legion Baseball State Tournament, Post 216 had gone where no other summer editions of the team had gone before, being one of the last eight teams standing in the summer showdown.

Sports P LB Falls in bracket play 3.jpg

Lane Olson hustles down the line to beat out a throw during Post 216’s game against Rosetown. 
Sports P LB Falls in bracket play.jpg

Princeton’s Eli Gibbs finishes a swing during Post 216 game against Rosetown on July 28 at Tahpah Park in Shakopee during the 2022 Minnesota Division I American Legion Baseball State Tournament. 
Load comments