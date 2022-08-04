It was historic territory for the Princeton Legion baseball team.
Making it past pool play at the 2022 Minnesota Division I American Legion Baseball State Tournament, Post 216 had gone where no other summer editions of the team had gone before, being one of the last eight teams standing in the summer showdown.
Though seeing the run end by the hands of Willmar after a hard fought 5-2 defeat on July 30, at Bob Bunnell Field in Burnsville in the Championship Bracket, the team takes solace in being one of the few teams in the state to have made it that far.
“The kids played very well all the way through, it was fun to be with the state’s best there,” said Legion coach Troy Kinney.
To set up the contest versus Willmar, Princeton made it out of a tough pool, winning the grouping with a 2-1 record. Princeton kicked off the run with a thrilling 11-9 comeback win over Rosetown followed by a heartbreaking 11-10 loss to the Burnsville Cobras on July 28, both coming at Shakopee’s Tahpah Park. Princeton then capped off pool play with an 8-0 win over the Moorhead Blues in Burnsville’s Rich Vanderlaan Field to move on to the next round of play.
Princeton 11, Rosetown 9
State started with a bang for Princeton. Beginning pool play with a talented Rosetown team, ranked ninth in the state into the tournament, Post 216 had their hands full.
Sending pitcher Tyler Peters to the mound to start the game for Princeton, following a shutout top of the first, the opponent scored runs in the second and third before a five-spot in the top of the fourth to knocked Peters from the contest. Daniel Minks was brought on to secure the final out of the inning but the damage was already done as Princeton trailed 7-0 into the bottom of the fourth.
Coming up all roses for Rosetown, the team pulled its starting pitcher to preserve the starter for down the road in the tournament. That decision proved to be a costly one for Post 542.
“They pulled their starting pitcher and brought in the other guy and we got eight off him the first inning he threw,” said Kinney.
Exploding for the crooked number, capped by a Peters’ double down the left field line, the 7-0 deficit had turned into an 8-7 advantage for Princeton.
Minks quickly got Princeton back up to bat with a fast top of the fifth while the humming Post 216 offense added another three runs to build to lead up to four.
Though adding scores in the top of the sixth and seventh off of Minks, the Princeton pitcher secured the last out to pick up the winning decision on the mound and start the tournament off right for Post 216.
Minks threw the last three and one third innings, allowing two runs and striking out three.
At the plate, a patient approach helped Princeton to the 11 run afternoon, racking up eight walks against the Rosetown pitching. Two-RBI days by Peters, Eli Gibbs and Adam Johaneson made Post 542 pay for the free passes.
Princeton was right back in action following the contest as Post 216 squared off against the Burnsville Cobras.
Burnsville 11, Princeton 10
The contest against the Cobras featured Princeton receiving some of its own medicine.
After grabbing a 10-4 lead thanks to an Eli Christopher double to left field in the top of the sixth, Burnsville began to battle back.
Taking over for Mitch Krone, Ryan Krone was snake bitten by the Cobras, as the lefty allowed five runs in the sixth to close the gap to a single run. Lane Olson recorded the last out to stop the rally.
A scoreless top of the seventh kept the game at 10-9 on the way to the bottom half of the inning.
Olson quickly recorded the first two outs as Princeton appeared to be well on the way to the victory but a walk, single and walk, followed by an error let the Cobras tie things at 10-10 to force extras.
Again coming up empty handed in the top of the eighth, a single run by Burnsville sent the opponent home victorious.
The leadoff batter for the Cobras loaded the count off of Olson, then taking the next offering by the Princeton pitcher deep to left field for the walk-off solo home run.
Olson suffered the loss from the mound, while adding three hits at the plate, with two runs knocked in. Christopher also added three hits in the losing effort.
At 1-1, Princeton needed a victory to move on to the next round of play, taking on the Moorhead Blues the following day in Burnsville.
Princeton 8, Moorhead 0
Needing a victory to keep the season alive, Kevin Rahe came through in a big way for Princeton against another ranked opponent in the Blues.
Staked to an early 1-0 lead after a triple by Olson and a Minks’ single pushed Princeton ahead, Rahe handled the rest.
Rahe tossed a masterful performance on the mound, allowing just three hits, walking one in the complete game shutout.
“It was against a good hitting team too,” said Kinney.
Multiple runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth allowed Post 216 to coast to the victory.
Kinney was more than happy to see the team bounce back in the big way, even after the hard-to-swallow defeat the night before.
“Coming off a tough loss, I was very happy with the how the guys responded Friday night, they didn’t want to go home,” he said.
Peters starred at the plate for Princeton via his three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for the club.
The win advanced the team to the Championship Bracket, pitting Princeton against yet another ranked team in Willmar the following day in Burnsville.
Willmar 5, Princeton 2
The opening game in the Championship bracket started with a bang for Post 216 and Willmar.
Post 167 quickly jumped out to the lead against Princeton, plating three runs in the top of the first off of Ryan Krone before Princeton answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning after Johaneson and Peters RBIs, making it a 3-2 ballgame.
But Princeton just couldn’t recover from the first, falling 5-2 to bring the run to an end.
“We lost to a good team but it wasn’t cause we played bad, they were just a little better, I thought,” said Kinney.
Krone recovered after the tough first inning, allowing just two more runs in his five and two thirds innings of work while Cam Jensen pitched the final inning and a third.
Post 216’s offense, after scoring 29 runs in the first three games, managed just five hits and two runs against Willmar in the season ending loss.
Princeton finished the season at 24-7 overall.
Willmar went on to place third in the tournament, while St. Michael-Albertville and Mankato took first and second, respectively.
Princeton hungry for more
Though losing a handful of quality ball players from the historic club such as, Kinney remains eager with the core that is returning next year.
“We’re excited for this group that is coming back, that is for sure,” he said.
