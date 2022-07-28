The pitcher is one of the most important position on the baseball diamond. Without a dialed in pitcher, the team more than likely won’t walk away with a win.

Sports P LB advances to state.jpg

Pitching was key for the Princeton Legion baseball team this past week as the Tigers allowed just four runs during their run to a Sub State 13 Title. 

Thankfully for Post 216’s run in the Sub State 13 Playoffs, the Tigers didn’t have much to worry about in regards to their pitching staff. During the four games, Princeton allowed just four runs, walking away victorious in the four games to secure a Sub State title and punch its ticket to the 2022 Minnesota Division 1 American Legion Baseball State Tournament.

Sports P LB advances to state 2.jpg

The Princeton Legion team will play at state, starting on July 28.
Sports P LB advances to state 4.jpg

Eli Gibbs makes a play during the first 14-2 win over Rogers. 
Load comments