The pitcher is one of the most important position on the baseball diamond. Without a dialed in pitcher, the team more than likely won’t walk away with a win.
Thankfully for Post 216’s run in the Sub State 13 Playoffs, the Tigers didn’t have much to worry about in regards to their pitching staff. During the four games, Princeton allowed just four runs, walking away victorious in the four games to secure a Sub State title and punch its ticket to the 2022 Minnesota Division 1 American Legion Baseball State Tournament.
“You can go right down the list, all of our guys pitched really well, hats off to the pitching,” said coach Troy Kinney on the showing by the Tigers.
Post 216 tallied a 2-0 win over Cambridge-Isanti on July 19 followed by a 5-0 win over Zimmerman on the next night. The second-seeded Tigers then clawed past Rogers by matching 14-2 scores on July 22 and 24 to secure the trip to state. All games during the Sub State 13 Playoffs were held at Princeton’s Solheim Veterans Field, with high seed playing as the home team.
From the opening pitch on the Sub State Playoffs, the Princeton pitching was locked in.
Setting the tone against Cambridge-Isanti was Tigers Kevin Rahe. Rahe opened the game with three strikeouts, stranding a runner aboard after a walk, keeping the game at 0-0 after the top of the first.
The shutout top of the inning allowed an Adam Johaneson run-scoring single to push the Tigers ahead 1-0 versus the Bluejackets.
That 1-0 lead proved to be all Rahe needed. Compiling shutout inning after shutout inning, an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth made the 2-0 lead, feel even bigger.
Still leading 2-0 after six inning of play, Rahe retook the mound. Rahe powered through the top of the seventh to seal the win for Post 216 and finish the complete game shutout. Rahe’s final line had the pitcher allow just four hits and three walks while striking out six for the winning decision.
Rahe’s success came due to mixing pitches well, said Kinney.
“He kept them off balance like he does, he doesn’t overpower anybody but he throws a lot of strikes and he has four different pitches he throws at people.”
Ryan Krone joined Johaneson as the other Tiger to knock in a run.
Getting past the Bluejackets, Princeton moved on to face Zimmerman.
Princeton 5, Zimmerman 0
The following night against the sixth-seeded Zimmerman Zebras got off to a similarly strong start for the pitching staff, despite a new face taking the mound.
Tyler Peters breezed through the top of the first with a quick one-two-three inning. Though not scoring in the bottom of the first, Peters again answered the call in the top of the second with yet another shutout inning, giving his offense the chance to pull ahead.
Thanks to a two-out triple by Eli Christopher, a single by Cam Jensen in the next at-bat gave Princeton the 1-0 lead.
Peters kept dealing on the mound while a three-run homer by Eli Gibbs in the bottom of the third gave Post 216 some more breathing room, propelling the Tigers to the victory.
Peters finished the game with five strong shutout innings to earn the win.
“Peters really shut down Zimmerman,” said Kinney.
Daniel Minks finished the game from the bump, tossing two shutout innings of his own.
At the plate, Gibbs’ big homer led the offense, while Mitch Krone added two hits of his own on the night.
Princeton then earned a day off, before taking on fourth-seeded Rogers, who knocked off the top-seeded, Forest Lake.
Princeton 14, Rogers 2
Against Post 531, yet another strong pitching performance kept the Tigers winning.
Ryan Krone took the mound for Post 216 as the team sat one game away from the Sub State 13 Championship game.
In the high pressure spot for Krone, the lefty turned in an impressive start.
“Ryan Krone really stands out, he hadn’t pitched a ton this summer but his performance on Friday was great,” said Kinney.
Jumping out to the 2-0 lead after one inning of play, Rogers got to Krone for a pair of runs after a two-run shot in the top of the second to tie the game back up.
From there, Krone kept Rogers off the board. Every time Post 531 threaten to score, Krone danced out of danger to keep the game knotted at two.
“Krone made some big pitches when he had too, funny thing is that his off-speed wasn’t working so it was mostly well-located fastballs,” said Kinney.
Krone’s strong performance on the mound wasn’t limited to that side of the ball as a key RBI-triple to deep right field in the bottom of the fourth helped the Tigers put up three runs to lead by that margin.
Staked to the lead, Krone kept dealing while the offense began to hum. Another run in the fifth set up the stage for the big bottom of the sixth. The long ball helped the Tigers send Rogers home early.
Plating five runs, led by a Gibbs’ three-run homer, Devon Day pinch hit for the Tigers with the chance to end the game with hit. Day wasn’t cheated at the plate, crushing a grand slam to left field to seal the six-inning win for Princeton after plating eight runs.
Krone earned the win from the bump with his six inning complete game, striking out three while walking none.
“Rogers is a very good hitting team, to hold them to two runs was great,” said Kinney.
Gibbs again led the team at the plate, with three hits, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Minks and Peters also added two hits apiece in the win.
Punching their ticket to the championship game, Rogers won the Loser’s Bracket Final over St. Michael-Albertville Gold, earning the rematch against Post 216.
Princeton 14, Rogers 2
The rematch did not go in Rogers favor as Princeton scored in every inning on the way to the 14-2 triumph win the Sub State 13 Playoff bracket and punch its ticket to state.
Every Tigers’ batter knocked in an RBI in the win to end the game in just five innings.
Rahe received his second start of the week, going five innings for the victory, matching another strong start for Post 216.
Christopher racked up three hits during the game along with Minks added two hits of his own to help pace the offense.
The win moved the Tigers to 22-5 prior to the state of the state tournament.
State bound
Heading to the 2022 Minnesota Division 1 American Legion Baseball State Tournament for the first time since 2016, the Tigers will come into the tournament with an underdog mentality.
“We aren’t expected to do anything down there so we can just play, have fun and see what happens,” said Kinney. “Pressure is off,” he added.
The state tournament, hosted by Burnsville, will begin on July 28 with pool play. Princeton will play at Tahpah Park in Shakopee as part of Pool 4 of the tournament. The Tigers will share the pool with Burnsville, Rosetown and the Moorhead Blues.
If able to finish in the top two spots of the pool, Princeton will advance to the single elimination play of the tournament, where teams will be put into a bracket. Play for that bracket is slated to start on July 30.
Post 216 started the tournament taking on Rosetown with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.