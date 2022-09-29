Heading to the River Oaks Golf Course in Cold Spring for the Rocori Invitational, the Princeton Tigers would be running in some chillier weather for the cross country meet.

Sports P XC Tigers at Rocori 2.jpg

Princeton’s Connor Quigley and Adam Schreder have been at the front of the pack for the Tigers so far this season.  

The cold weather could not slow down the Tigers as Princeton turned in some hot times in the meet on Sept. 22.

Load comments