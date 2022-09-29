Heading to the River Oaks Golf Course in Cold Spring for the Rocori Invitational, the Princeton Tigers would be running in some chillier weather for the cross country meet.
The cold weather could not slow down the Tigers as Princeton turned in some hot times in the meet on Sept. 22.
“Across the board our athletes ran their best times of the season, and many of them ran their best time ever. The cooler temperatures were perfect for distance runners,” said Princeton head coach Tom Ostroot.
Longtime standout for the Princeton’s girls runners in Julia Daubner continued her strong season in Cold Spring, racing to a 19:45, placing the senior fourth in the field of over 70 runners.
“Julia Daubner continues to run very well and has her sights set on getting her time down into the low 19-minute range,” said Ostroot as Daubner still has her sights set on further improvement.
Behind Daubner was Elizabeth Daubner, as the sophomore ran a 23:42 to earn herself 29th in the meet. Rounding out the field for the Tigers had Shannon Carlson, who finished in 28:33.
Contrasting to Daubner’s long career running varsity for the Tigers, the Princeton boys had a newcomer lead the pack again.
“First year runner Conner Quigley keeps dropping his times each meet and was able to break 18 minutes at Rocori,” said Ostroot. Quigley turned in another strong performance via his 17:56, placing the junior 26th for the day.
Not far behind Quigley had seniors Adam Schreder and Gavin Kivisto as the duo finished with times of 18:20 and 18:26 to come in 38th and 40th, respectively. Shane Franklin (20:01) and Nolan Kraker (20:05) were the other two Tigers to score.
Mississippi 8 rival in Big Lake took home first in the meet for boys while Willmar claimed the top spot for the girl runners. Big Lake’s Owen Layton came in first at 15:45, joined by Willmar’s Lauren Eilers at 19:04 for the invite’s champions.
Moving past the Rocori Invite, the Tigers eagerly await their next action as they will head to Foley.
“We are looking ahead to Foley on the 29th to field a pretty competitive varsity team,” said Ostroot.
The Tigers will compete at Foley’s Stone Creek Golf Club, starting at 4 p.m..
