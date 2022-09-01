Quickly aiming to put behind themselves an 8-0 season opening loss on Aug. 25 at home to Two Harbors, the Princeton girls soccer team hosted Legacy Christian two days later, looking bounce back from the rough start.
A dramatic come from behind 3-2 overtime victory against the Lions would be a good way to do so.
Getting the go-ahead goal in the first half of overtime by Madeline Hallberg, the Tigers made that loss a distant memory for Princeton.
Falling behind after an early goal by Legacy, Princeton battled back. Erica Kramer netted the game tying goal to make it 1-1 just under 15 minutes into the first half.
Just over seven minute later, the Lions roared back in front to regain the one-goal lead. That advantage held into halftime for Legacy Christian.
Into the second half, the Tigers came hard charging at the lead. Finding herself with some room to run, Kylie Ellingson worked her way towards the goal from the middle of the field, firing off a shot to tie the game at 2-2 with 32:40 to go in the match.
From there, both teams locked down on defense. Neither the Tigers or Lions pushed ahead in regulation, requiring overtime.
Back for the extra time, Ellingson again influenced a scoring play. With the ball close to midfield, the junior pushed the ball ahead to Hallberg who avoided the off sides, and raced towards the goal. Hallberg closed in on the net, waiting for the perfect chance to attack, burying the shot to give the Tigers their first lead of the day.
Continuing to hold the Lions scoreless dating back to the first half, Princeton kept that trend going to seal the OT victory.
Ellingson, Kramer and Hallberg netted the goal for the Tigers in the win. Princeton evened its record at 1-1 in the triumph.
The Tigers will return to the pitch on Sept. 1, hosting Esko with a 7:00 p.m. start time.
Princeton boys shutout in opener
An early goal proved to be the difference in the Princeton boys soccer contest versus Delano, as the Tigers fell 1-0 on Aug. 25, on the road.
Sneaking a shot past Princeton goalie Ben Kelzer in the opening minutes of play, the rival Tigers held on for the shutout win. Kelzer totaled four saves in the loss.
The Tigers next returned home to take on the Zimmerman Thunder on Aug. 31, starting at 7:00 p.m..
