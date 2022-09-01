Quickly aiming to put behind themselves an 8-0 season opening loss on Aug. 25 at home to Two Harbors, the Princeton girls soccer team hosted Legacy Christian two days later, looking bounce back from the rough start.

Sports P GS rebounds after loss.jpg

A dramatic come from behind 3-2 overtime victory against the Lions would be a good way to do so.

