Conner Quigley and Adam Young (front) and Nathan Meixell and Adam Schreder (Back) are pictured after taking 3rd place in the 4x800. Young, Meixell, Schreder and Jonah Hviding (not Pictured) advanced to the state tournament in the 4x400 meter relay.
The Princeton Tigers had three section champions crowned at the Section 5AA track and field meet held June 1 and June 3 at Monticello High School.
As a result, two Princeton individuals and a Tiger relay team are heading to the Minnesota State High School Track and Field championships.
The state meet will be held June 10-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Princeton junior Jonah Hviding is advancing to state in the 400-meter dash, Kate Gross has advanced in the high jump, as has the boys 4x400-meter relay team.
Hviding was crowned section champion in the 400-meter dash with a run of 51.31. That was 0.27 seconds ahead of runner-up Jack Geislinger of Monticello, who also advanced to state with a run of 51.58.
In the girls high jump, Princeton’s Kate Gross turned in the best jump of the meet at 5-02.00 on her way to winning the section championship. Gross edged Bryn Greenwaldt of Foley and her jump of 5-01.00.
The boys 4x400 team of Nathan Meixell, Isaac Nelson, Adam Schreder, and Jonah Hviding will also be running at STMA in the state meet.
The boys time of 3:35.96 bested the other Tigers at the meet — St. Cloud Tech — and their time of 3:36.09.
Princeton edged SC Tech by 13 hundredths of a second in claiming the conference championship.
Other performances to note are:
• The boys 4x800 relay team of Adam Schreder, Connor Quigley, Adam Young, and Nathan Meixell, third with a time of 8:36.86.
• Lilian Koenig, fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.45.
• Devon Bragg, third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.60.
• Donovan Brown, third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.17.
• Hunter Merritt, fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.40.
• The girls 4x100 relay team, fifth with a time of 52.72.
• The boys 4x100 relay team, fourth with a time of 45.36.
• Nathan Meixell, fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.01.
• Lilian Koenig, sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.44.
• Madeline Hallberg, fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.39.
