Section semifinals have been a grind over the past handful of seasons for the Princeton boys basketball team. Dating back six years ago, when the Tigers were knocked off as a top seed in the then Section 7AAA Playoffs, Princeton has had to claw and scratch its way past the point.
“We’ve really struggled in semifinals games. The semifinal as the top-seed is tricky,” said coach Brett Cloutier.
Again putting themselves in position with the top-seed, now in the Section 5AAA semifinals and taking on the fourth seeded Becker Bulldogs, the tough sledding in the matchup hasn’t changed.
But again, like in the past, Princeton prevailed and advanced to its fifth straight section final by beating the Bulldogs, 67-59 on March 10, in Princeton.
“We had some nerves and played a little tight but we did enough to win. At this point, you take the ‘W’ and move on to the section final,” said Cloutier.
In what would be the sixth time meeting in the past two seasons, the Tigers knew the Bulldogs would come upset-ready, said senior guard Zach Andresen.
“These games are never easy,” he said. “They had nothing to lose. They were going to give us 100 percent and we knew we had to combat that.”
That was apparent from the jump, watching the Bulldogs limit the Tigers’ offense, grinding to a 19-12 advantage for the opponent over 12 minutes into the first half. Princeton, finally getting some traction on offense, doubled their output in the final five minutes of the half to regain the lead at 27-24 aided in thanks to a buzzer-beater by Graham Peterson prior to the clock sounding.
Though the Tigers righted the ship, the Bulldogs did not go away back from the break.
Princeton came out of the half strong to get ahead 41-33 following a finish in transition by Aaron Keykal with 11:56 left before a timeout by Becker sparked a run. Just over two minutes later, after a 10-2 spurt, the ballgame was tied.
The contest remained tight with each team exchanging runs before senior Christian Williams put his fingerprints on the contest. A big offensive rebound by the senior followed moments later by a cut to the basket and well-timed pass by Cooper Drews to Williams for the score pushed the Tigers ahead 60-54 with 78 ticks left in the game.
“Just go out there and do whatever you can to win and do the little things,” said Williams on the mindset to step up big when the time called.
Becker, looking for some misses at the free throw line by the Tigers, were then forced to foul.
Free throws by Peterson, Drews, Andresen and a final finish at the rim by Keykal sealed the game, sending the upset-minded Bulldogs home.
Second chance points and high energy plays like Williams’ proved to be the difference, believed Andresen.
“It was energy, energy energy. That’s what led us there,” Andresen said. Princeton finished with 42 rebounds in the contest, led by Keykal, Drews and Peterson, who each reached double-digits in the category. Each also finished with the double-double as Drews, Keykal and Peterson tallied 21, 19 and 13 points, respectively.
Sending the Bulldogs home for the second straight season, Cloutier credited the Mississippi 8 foe for putting together such a strong effort despite some injuries and turnover around their roster.
“They had no fear, played their butts off, and came ready for a fight. Hats off to them,” said Cloutier on Becker’s showing.
Princeton’s win moved them to 22-5 on the season as it now will face St. Francis in the Section 5AAA Championship. The second-seeded Saints (16-12) set up the matchup by getting past Big Lake, 66-46.
In what will the third meeting of the season between the two teams, the Tigers are prepared to leave it all on the court to make it back to state for a second consecutive season.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to win,” said Williams.
Andresen agreed with that, adding that practicing with intensity would be key leading up to the championship.
“We are going to be ready. We are going to come and practice hard and be ready for next week.”
Slowing down St. Francis’ Matthew Bothun, Division I committed forward, will loom large in the outcome as the senior averages over 25 points per game.
The Tigers got their chance to demonstrate if they are up to the task for the third time this season as Princeton went for the season sweep on Thursday, March 16. The game will be held at Monticello for the neutral site with the game tipping off at 7 p.m. between the Saints and Tigers.
