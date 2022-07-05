It has been a historic run for the Princeton Clay Target team.
Shooting their way to the program’s first state championship, after placing fourth in what was one of the world’s largest trap shooting events, the Tigers continued the march on June 24 into the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
The Tigers held their own against Minnesota’s best by placing 23rd in the 40 team field via a score of 467. Wayzata trap won state after its showing of 489.
A pair of strong shooting scores led for Princeton. Estin Bishman and Drew Frantesl both tied for the Tigers’ high score for the day at 96 out of a possible 100 points. Not far behind the duo had Berkley Bishman at 94, while Mikey Atwood pushed to 93.
Hitting 25 straight helped the four to the strong scores during the day in Prior Lake.
Elijah Holt rounded out as the fifth member of the state team for Princeton with his 88.
Nationals loom
Turning the page on from state, the Tigers season is not yet over, as another bigger test awaits Princeton. The Clay Target League’s National Championships will be the next hurdle for some Tiger athletes.
The Michigan Trapshooting Association Homegrounds of Mason, Michigan is tabbed to be the stage for nationals.
Nationals is set to begin on July 6 for the four-day tournament.
Minnesota Skeet Shooting Championship
Last week had the Tigers take on the Minnesota Skeet Shooting Championship on June 23, again at the Minneapolis Gun Club.
Princeton placed 12th in the Class 2A field by totaling a 357. Wayzata took home the championship for skeet, matching its trap team title, shooting to a first place on 477.
Matthew Leiding paced Princeton by his score of 79.
