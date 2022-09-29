The Princeton girls tennis team struggled to find points in a 7-0 loss to Cambridge-Isanti on Sept. 22, on the Tigers’ courts.
Princeton’s Violet Wyluda and double pairing of Allie Engbrecht with Emily White were the only Tigers to force a third set in their battles versus the Bluejackets.
Wyluda opened with a tough 6-0 loss before flipping the script for a 6-1 victory to force a third and deciding set. However, her opponent from the east found the form from the opening set, handing her a 6-1 loss to seal the match.
As for Enbrecht and White, the duo got off to a strong start with a 6-4 victory to earn the 1-0 lead over the Bluejackets. Then the pair from Cambridge-Isanti found its rhythm.
Winning the next set 6-0 to tie the match, the third set saw another decisive win by the Bluejackets, giving the Tigers the defeat.
The defeat for the Tigers was the seventh in a row for the team as Princeton’s last win came on Sept. 8, in a 6-1 triumph over North Branch.
Princeton got the chance to bounce back from the tough stretch on Sept. 27, heading to Becker to take on the Bulldogs. The Tigers followed the match by hosting a varsity quad on Oct. 1.
The Tigers will open with Duluth East at 9 a.m. followed by contests versus Grand Rapids at 11:30 a.m. and St. Cloud Tech at 2 p.m. to wrap up their action for the day. The event will be the final matches of the regular season for Princeton before heading into the Section 7AA team playoffs, starting on Oct. 3.
