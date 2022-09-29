The Princeton girls tennis team struggled to find points in a 7-0 loss to Cambridge-Isanti on Sept. 22, on the Tigers’ courts.

Princeton’s Amelia White returns a serve during the team’s 7-0 loss to Cambridge-Isanti on Sept. 22, on the Tigers’ courts. 

Princeton’s Violet Wyluda and double pairing of Allie Engbrecht with Emily White were the only Tigers to force a third set in their battles versus the Bluejackets.

