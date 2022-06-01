After winning each Mississippi 8 golf meet of the 2022 season, the Princeton boys golf team has been crowned conference champions.
The honor is based on the average strokes per meet. Princeton averaged an impressive 311.17 strokes per meet- and an average of 18.16 strokes per meet over runner-up Monticello’s 329.33.
Five Princeton athletes were named all-conference, an honor bestowed upon the top 12 golfers in the Mississippi 8 Conference. Princeton’s top five golfers each landed in the top 8 in all-conference tabulations.
Princeton golfers held down the top three spots in all-conference tabulations and four of the top five.
Luke Dufner was crowned the top golfer in the Mississippi 8, averaging 74.20 strokes per M8 game.
Lucas Ostlund was right behind at 77, and Jacob Patnode at 78.
Monticello’s Brady Bergstrom held down the number four spot averaging 79 strokes per game. Princeton’s Liam Dufner’s average of 79.20 strokes per game put him in the fifth position.
The Tigers’ Noah Temp held down the eighth spot in all-conference scoring with an average of 80 strokes per game.
According to the Minnesota Golf Association’s May 23 high school golf rankings (New rankings were not out May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday), Princeton was ranked #20 in the state.
Princeton also had three golfers in the MGA’s ranking of the state’s top 100 high school golfers.
Noah Temp was ranked #62 among high school golfers, Lucas Ostlund was ranked #72, and Luke Dufner was ranked #83.
Tiger five stroke winners at Chisago Lakes
The Princeton Tigers boys golf team picked up another Mississippi 8 Conference win on Tuesday, May 24 at the Chisago Lakes Golf Course.
With a score of 317, the Tigers bested the host team Chisago Lakes’ 322 by 5 strokes. Monticello was third with a 323.
Luke Dufner of Princeton and Andrew Swanson of Chisago Lakes turned in the top scores of the day with 75s. Monticello’s Brady Bergstrom was third after posting a 78.
Princeton had three golfers in the top 10- Luke Dufner with his 75, Lucas Ostlund with a 79 for sixth and Jacob Patnode with a 81 in ninth place.
Rounding out the top six for Princeton were Liam Dufner (82/13th place), Noah Temp (84/19th place) and Chase Grant (85/23rd place).
The week ahead
The boys warmed up for the upcoming Section 7AAA tournament with a practice round Tuesday, May 31 at Grand National in Hinckley.
On Thursday, June 2, the boys were in action in the Section 7AAA tourney at the Hinckley golf course on the grounds of Grand Casino Hinckley.
