The Princeton boys golf team has advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
And it did so with arguably one of the greatest comebacks in program history.
Down five strokes after day one trailing Elk River 312-317 and in second place, the Tigers came roaring back to claim the section championship with a 10-stroke lead over Elk River, 624-634.
But it wasn’t easy, said head coach Derek Hasselberg.
“We were 3 shots up with three holes to go Saturday- and we won by 10,” Hasselberg said.
The swings in the leads on a golf leader board were something Hasselberg told his players could happen.
“You don’t win on day one, but you can certainly lose it,” he said.
There were some teams that could have been in contention for a section title- and maybe should have been- but they had a bad day,” Hasselberg said.
“I stressed how important is was to finish in the top three after day one,” he said.
The Tigers finished second, which set up its day two section championship.
Princeton’s Noah Temp finished in a tie for second place after the first day of action at the Section 7AAA championship Wednesday, June 2 at the Grand National Golf Course in Hinckley. Anoka’s Dawson Melba held the top slot, while Ben Mertz of Duluth East matched Temp’s score.
Princeton had two golfers in the top 10 on day one, and two more in the top 20. Lucas Ostlund was 9th with a 78, while Jacob Patnode and Liam Dufner shared 19th place. Luke Dufner was in 25th place with a 83, while Chase Grant’s 87 was good for 47th in the 68-person field.
On day two, the Tigers came out playing well and chipped away at Elk River’s lead.
On day 1, the idea was to shoot for a score, on day two the goal was to stay close to the other golfers in their pairings.
“They went out and took care of business,” Hasselberg said.
The Tigers were led by Ostlund, who shared the top slot on the leader board after turning in a 72 on the day. His two-day score of 150 was second-best of the section championship.
Patnode and Luke Dufner turned in 78s and Temp ended day two with a 79. Liam Dufner shot an 84 and Grant an 85.
That’s all the boys needed to finish the day with a team score of 307 and a trip to State.
The boys have been section runners-up a couple times, including a year ago when the boys were edged out of a trip to state by Duluth East.
Hasselberg said getting to state has been a process.
A 5-year process to be exact.
He explained how this team of golfers were brought up as middle schoolers to play varsity.
“I knew they could have something,” he said.
He expected this team to have a three year run at State. However, one year was stolen by COVID-19 and the cancellation of spring sports, and the second year was stolen by a strong Duluth East team.
One of the keys to the Tigers’ success has been its depth.
Luke Dufner is the team’s number 3 golfer, and he won the Mississippi 8 Conference championship.
Lucas Ostlund is the team’s number 2 golfer, and was runner-up for the section championship.
“And our top five earned all-conference, which is a tribute to them and their abilities,” Hasselberg said.
Hasselberg said the boys are looking forward to a fun run at state because they are going as a team, meaning each of the Princeton golfers will be part of the individual tournament as well.
“There’s no pressure,” Hasselberg explained.
“No one’s expecting us to be one of the top teams,” he said,” so we’re going to go in and see if we can put together to good rounds and enjoy the heck out of it.”
The Tigers tee off Jun 14 –15 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.