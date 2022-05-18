The high school baseball team was expecting a busy week last week, with four home games scheduled, but in a week of torrential rains the Tigers played only two, getting rained out with Willmar on Monday against a team ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 3A, and then getting rained out with Monticello on Thursday, a game that would have featured two of the top teams in the Mississippi 8.
The game with Monticello is now scheduled for Thursday, May 19, in Princeton, the Tigers (11-4 overall) leading the conference with a 9-3 record and the Magic a half game back at 8-3. Becker is also in the race at 9-4 after a 5-1 loss to Princeton on May 6.
Princeton was scheduled to host North Branch (5-5 in the M8) on Tuesday of this week, a team that gave the Tigers one of their three M8 losses. The other two M8 losses were to Big Lake (3-7 in the M8) and a 2-1 loss to Becker early in the season.
The Tigers travel to Spring Lake Park for a non-conference game on Friday, May 20, and then will host Milaca next Monday. Coach Jordan Neubauer is trying to find another opponent to replace Willmar since those two teams can’t find an open date to make up that game.
Section play begins May 31 and the No. 1 team will get a first-round bye since there are only seven teams in a new section this year.
Princeton beat St. Francis 3-2 in a game here last Tuesday and then beat non-conference opponent Zimmerman 8-0 here last Friday. The Thunder came to Princeton with a 7-6 record, having won six in a row during one stretch.
The Tiger pitching staff, with a combined ERA of 2.3, has given up only four runs in its past four games while scoring 28.
ST. FRANCIS
It was an unusual winning combination in a 3-2 victory over St. Francis here on May 10 — delayed steals on offense and stellar defensive plays.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a throwing error from the outfield and a perfectly executed delayed steal by Ryan Krone and Daniel Minks, Krone scoring.
The Saints scored in the fourth inning but Tiger pitcher Kevin Rahe had forced a double play in the third after Princeton’s only error of the game, and then gave up a run in the fourth after getting the Saints’ No. 4 hitter to bounce into a double play with runners on first and second and no outs.
The Tigers got that run back by taking 3-1 lead in the fifth inning when Eli Gibbs and Tyler Peters tried a delayed steal and Gibbs scored on an errant throw.
However, the issue wasn’t decided. Rahe had used only 68 pitches in six innings and he struck out the cleanup hitter to open the seventh. But two softly-hit singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out.
Coach Jordan Neubauer went to the mound and said he considered bringing in a relief pitcher. But Neubauer said after the game he decided to leave Rahe in, saying, “He has a history of being able to work out of those kinds of jams.”
Rahe got ahead of the No. 8 hitter who then hit a slow roller to third baseman Peters who forced the runner at third as a run scored to make it 3-2.
Rahe then took away all worries for Princeton fans as he forced a dribbler to the mound on his first pitch and then threw to first for the game-ending out.
Besides the two double plays by the Tiger defense, catcher Adam Johaneson picked a runner off first base in the fifth inning.
“We made the plays and that was important,” Neubauer said.
He also noted that Princeton beat the Saints’ lefty Aaron Smith, chosen the Mississippi 8 Conference pitcher of the year in 2021.
LEGEND: At-bats, runs, hits, runs batted in. Gibbs 2-1-1-0, 2B, SB. Beltrand 3-0-1-0, 2B. Peters 2-0-0-0, HBP, SB. Schroeder 3-0-0-0. Johaneson 3-1-0-0. Olson 3-0-1-0. Krone 3-1-1-0, 2B, SB. Minks 0-0-0-0 3 BB, 2 SB. Christopher 3-0-0-0. Princeton: 22-3-4-0. St. Francis: 25-2-5-2. Winning pitcher - Rahe 7 IP, 5 H, R-ER 2-2, BB 1, SO 6.
ZIMMERMAN
It was Friday the 13th but that didn’t seem to bother the Tigers hitters or pitchers as they had 11 hits in six innings of batting and three pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout.
Starting pitcher Mason Beltrand struck out the first six hitters he faced, totaled nine for his five innings of work, and gave up two hits, both of the infield variety. Tyler Peters and Daniel Minks each added a shutout inning with a strikeout.
The Tigers didn’t score the first two innings but then scored at least one run in each of the next four innings.
The first of Beltrand’s two doubles scored a run in the third inning and Zach Schroeder plated the second one with a sacrifice fly.
A four-run fourth inning featured a two-run double by Beltrand, Minks singled in a run during his three-hit game, and another run scored on a wild pitch. Minks knocked in another run in the fifth after a double by Peters and the final Princeton run came on an error.
Minks had previously walked in five straight at-bats and the 3-for-3 game found him reaching base eight straight times.
For the second game in a row the Princeton defense had only one error.
Gibbs 2-2-1-0, SB, HBP. Blavet 1-2-1-0. Beltrand 3-0-2-3, 2 2B. Mire 1-0-0-0. Johaneson 4-0-2-0. Schroeder 2-0-0-1, SF. Rahe 1-0-0-0. Peters 4-1-1-0, 2B. Olson 3-1-1-0. Krone 2-0-0-0, SH. Minks 3-0-3-2. Christopher 2-2-0-0, HBP. Princeton: 27-8-11-6. Zimmerman: 23-0-3-0. Winning pitcher - Beltrand 5 IP, 2 H, R-ER 0-0, 1 BB, 9 SO. Peters 1 IP, 0 H, R-ER 0-0, 0 BB, 1 SO. Minks 1 IP, 1 H, R-ER 0-0,1 BB, 1 SO.
