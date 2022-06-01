The Princeton Tiger baseball team (13-7), after winning the first Mississippi 8 baseball title in school history, has drawn the No. 1 seed section seed as it seeks to add the Section 5AAA title to its list of 2022 accomplishments.
By virtue of that seed the Tigers drew a bye for the first round of the tournament that began on Tuesday of this week with the other six teams each having to play a game that day. Princeton’s first game in the double-elimination tournament will be at 4:30 Thursday at home against the winner of Tuesday’s St. Francis-Zimmerman game.
Other first-round games will find No. 2 Becker against No. 7 Big Lake., and No. 3 Monticello against No. 6 Fridley. St. Francis got the No. 4 seed and Zimmerman the No. 5 seed.
Win or lose the Tigers play Saturday at Monticello, the site of three games that day and possibly two games on Monday. Games Saturday are at 10 a.m., 12:30 pm. and 3 p.m. and if Princeton wins Thursday it will play at 3. It would play an earlier game if it loses.
Coach Jordan Neubauer said he and the rest of the coaching staff were happy to have earned a first-round bye.
“That is huge in a double-elimination tournament and in maximizing your pitching staff,” he said. “We know we will get a quality opponent on Thursday regardless if it is St. Francis or Zimmerman.
“Considering we have played and beaten each team in the regular season we feel if we throw strikes, make plays and take good at-bats we have a good chance to win.”
Neubauer said that philosophy will be true on Thursday and in general throughout the tournament.
The scheduled starting pitcher for the Tigers on Thursday is Mason Beltrand.
Blaine
After being unable to find a makeup date with Willmar after its game with Princeton was postponed, the Tigers faced Blaine (13-7) here last Friday in the final game of the regular season and lost 4-3.
The Tigers led 3-1 after four innings but the Bengals scored an unearned run in the fifth inning and two more of the unearned variety in the sixth.
Princeton got its first run in the second when Eli Christopher singled, stole second base and scored on an Eli Gibbs single. That run tied the game at 1-1 after Blaine scored in the top of the inning.
The Tigers took a 3-1 lead in the fourth when Adam Johaneson scored on a steal of home as he and Tyler Peters worked a delayed steal play, the second run coming after Danny Minks singled, stole second, advanced on a Tyler Peters single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Krone.
Blaine scored on a two-out throwing error in the fifth and scored twice in the sixth, a fielding error leading to the two runs.
Kevin Rahe started for the Tigers, pitched into the sixth and took the loss, with Peters relieving.
Neubauer said he thought the team played well but that Blaine capitalized on Tiger errors for the win. He complimented both Rahe and Peters on their pitching and said Tiger hitters had good- at-bats against good pitchers. Gibbs hit the ball hard three times and had three hits.
“It was a good tuneup for sections against a quality opponent,” Neubauer said. “We’re ready to start the second season.”
LEGEND: At-bats, runs, hits, runs batted in. Gibbs 4-0-2-1, BB, RBI. Olson 4-0-1-0. Beltrand 4-0-1--0. Johaneson 44-1-1-0, 2 SB. Minks 3-1-1-0, SB. Peters 3-0-2-0, SB. Krone 1-0-0-0, SF, HBP, RBI. Rahe 3-0-1-0. Christopher 2-1-1-0, SB, BB. PRINCETON: 28-3-10-2. BLAINE: 30-4-11-3. Rahe - losing pitcher IP 51/3, H 9 R-ER 4-1,1 BB 0, 5 SO. Peters 1 2/3 IP, 2H, R-ER 0-0, 0 BB, 0 SO.
