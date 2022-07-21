Fiery rivals on the field, Princeton and Cambridge-Isanti regularly go against each other head to head, with neither combatant giving an inch. But, presented the chance, the two rivals gladly put aside that competitiveness to make one young man’s morning.
Scheduled to battle in a summer football scrimmage on July 15, the third year in a row the Tigers and Bluejackets met up, an idea was born to make the morning a very special one for a member of the Cambridge-Isanti program.
“Sports sometimes can elevate you to the highest level there is and it’s not always about winning and losing, sometimes it is about doing something for someone else,” said Bluejackets’ coach Shane Weibel.
Hunter Bertuleit, a special needs student in the Cambridge-Isanti school district in his second year as a team manager, adores football but cannot safely play the sport.
“Hunter loves football and loves being around the guys and always wants to practice and get in to play but we really can’t do that,” said Weibel.
So, the idea was born to approach the Tigers about running the Hunter Special.
The Hunter Special, a play Cambridge-Isanti had cooked up last season for practices with Bertuleit, features handing the ball off to Bertuleit and letting him scamper all the way into the end zone without putting his safety at risk.
However, without the help of the opponent, the Hunter Special will not work.
Building a rapport over the past couple years with Princeton coach Ryan Fay, Weibel felt comfortable seeing if Princeton would mind helping the Hunter Special go off without a hitch.
“When I got to Princeton that morning, I talked to Ryan Fay,” said Weibel.
Fay had no reservations helping the cause.
“I have a good relationship with Shane and he had spoken with me about the opportunity to do that throughout the scrimmage and if we were open to that and of course, we were,” said Fay.
Ready to run the play towards the end of the scrimmage, Bertuleit checked into the contest. Taking the handoff, Bertuleit avoided the soft Princeton defense, racing all the way to the end zone for the moving moment.
After Bertuleit broke the goal line, both teams swarmed him to congratulate the perfect running of the Hunter Special.
“I think my allergies kicked in there,” said Weibel.
Amanda Runyon, Hunter’s mother, getting the chance to watch in person could just tell how much joy the moment brought her son.
“I could tell by the way he walked off the field that he was very proud of himself,” said Runyon.
For the couple second play, Runyon could not have been more thankful for what the players on both sides did for the team.
“I am so filled with gratitude that those boys were willing to take those few minutes to make him feel special,” she said.
For what it meant to Hunter and his family, Runyon isn’t sure if the members of both teams understand how big it is.
“For the boys on the teams, I don’t know if they grasped the significance of what they were doing.”
“For them, it’s just a couple minutes out of practice, they are doing something nice and including him but for Hunter, the joy that he gets out of that and the pride that he gets for getting to run a play; that’s life changing for him,” she continued.
The Princeton alumni in Runyon also credited the Tigers for allowing the play to happen.
“The Princeton team doesn’t know Hunter; they don’t really have a connection to him but at the end, they were right there in the huddle with him, cheering for him,” she said.
Fay and the rest of the Tigers were just glad to have had the chance to help.
“It was a really cool experience for the kids, coaches and community to a part of that,” he said.
As the offseason marches on for both teams, Bertuleit eagerly awaits the chance to get back to the field with his Bluejackets’ family, said Runyon.
“He can’t wait to go back to football again and play again with the boys.”
