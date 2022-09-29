The Tigers boys soccer team entered into an eventful week on the pitch, playing four games in five days starting on Sept. 22. Princeton, despite the many minutes logged in for the week, played well in the stretch by going 2-1-1.

Sports P BS vs Monti.jpg

Graham Peterson and an opponent from Monticello battle for position during the 1-1 tie on Sept. 22, at Princeton’s John Harvey Field. 

Opening with a 1-1 tie on Sept. 22 at home versus Monticello, the Tigers followed it up with a 7-1 win over Melrose the following night on John Harvey Field. Right back in action again the next morning, Princeton fell to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on the road, 4-0 before ending with a 2-0 win over North Branch on Sept. 26 in Vikings’ territory.

