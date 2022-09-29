The Tigers boys soccer team entered into an eventful week on the pitch, playing four games in five days starting on Sept. 22. Princeton, despite the many minutes logged in for the week, played well in the stretch by going 2-1-1.
Opening with a 1-1 tie on Sept. 22 at home versus Monticello, the Tigers followed it up with a 7-1 win over Melrose the following night on John Harvey Field. Right back in action again the next morning, Princeton fell to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on the road, 4-0 before ending with a 2-0 win over North Branch on Sept. 26 in Vikings’ territory.
Princeton, Magic tie
First hosting Monticello in a battle of the last two Mississippi 8 conference champions, the game featured some strong defense played by both squads.
Early on, however, it appeared the Tigers’ attack was ready to handle the Magic’s pressure as Graham Peterson netted the first goal of the game, after working his way to the front of the goal and burying a shot into the corner of the net for the 1-0 lead just over 10 minutes into the game.
The Tigers played with the lead for a majority of the first half before Monticello netted the equalizer after a cross scooted home of the foot of Carter Block past Princeton goalie Ben Kelzer. The score sent the teams into halftime tied at 1-1.
That margin held for the duration of the contest as neither team could capitalize fully on their chances in the second half and overtime periods, resulting in the 1-1 draw.
Reese Strube assisted on the Peterson goal while Kelzer turned in six saves in the tie.
Princeton outshot the Magic 10-6 in the contest but could not beat the Magic goalkeeper for the go-ahead score.
Tigers power past Melrose
Against the Dutchmen, the Tigers used a big time performance to romp to the victory.
Princeton’s Noah Feneis netted three goals for the hat trick to propel the Tigers to the win. Scoring four goals in the first half, Princeton led by that margin into the break.
Adding another three goals, Melrose did net a single goal, but it wasn’t enough in the six-goal victory for Princeton.
Helping Feneis’ big night had Payton Dokken add two goals and an assist while Timmy Donnay and Gavin Ogilvy netted the other two scores. Preston Senne also added two assists in the victory.
Kelzer earned the win in net, making five saves in 60 minutes while Hunter Seulter made four saves on five shots.
Lumberjacks chop past Princeton
Feeling the effects of playing three games in three days, a wounded Tigers team lost to a strong Cloquet-Esko-Carlton team.
With leading scorer in Peterson out for the contest, while second leading scorer in Donnay playing light minutes, the offense could not find the back of the net as Princeton took a 2-0 deficit into halftime.
The Lumberjacks added another pair of goals to sail to the 4-0 victory over the Tigers.
Princeton had a day off before again playing on Sept. 26 versus North Branch.
Tigers claw past Vikings
Princeton bounced back from the defeat to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, shutting out the Vikings in a 2-0 win for the team, despite still being shorthanded on the pitch.
Preston Senne provided a much need spark for the shorthanded team while the Tigers controlled the play in the victory, said Tigers head coach Jason Senne.
“The boys controlled the midfield and Preston was a beast up front.”
Getting that spark from Senne, Payton Dokken set up the senior to net the game’s first goal for the 1-0 lead. That goal stood as the game’s lone score into halftime.
Back after the break, Senne played the role of distributor, setting up seventh-grader Matthew Hallberg for the much needed insurance goal. Up 2-0, the Princeton defense did the rest with the Tigers shutting out the Vikings.
The Tigers’ defense limited North Branch’s chances all night, said Senne.
“The defense held North Branch to just three shots on goal,” he said. Kelzer again earned the win in net for his third shutout of the year.
Princeton moved to 7-4-1 on the year, 4-1-1 in the conference. The Tigers sit at third in the Mississippi 8, behind Chisago Lakes and St. Francis at 5-1-0 with just a single game left to play in the conference slate.
That game looms next for the Tigers as after a couple well-deserved days off, Princeton will return home to host Big Lake on Sept. 29. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. in what will be senior night for the Tigers.
Princeton finishes the week of competition with a visit by Grand Rapids on Oct. 1 before heading to Duluth Denfeld on Oct. 3.
