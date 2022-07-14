Late inning breakouts have been the Princeton Panthers’ calling card this season.
“That’s historically been the team we are. The fifth or sixth inning that’s when we really strike with some big runs,” said manager John Patnode.
The Ramsey Renegades got to experience that first hand as the Panther broke out for five runs in the fifth inning, keyed by a Jake Oakes’ bases clearing triple, coasting to an 8-3 Eastern Minny League victory July 11 at Solheim Veterans Field.
Getting a shutout top of the first inning by Princeton’s Luke Hallbeck, the Panthers wasted no time, jumping on the Renegade pitcher for two runs to take the early lead.
Ramsey looked immediately to answer in the top of the second. Loading the bases off of Hallbeck, already scraping a run across the board, the Renegades looked to tie or possibly even take the lead.
That’s when Hallbeck beared down to dance out of danger.
“It’s not his first time being in a spot like that and he has the pitches to get himself out of danger like that,” said Patnode on Hallbeck limiting Ramsey to a single run.
The bottom of the second featured an RBI-groundout by Gehrig Scheffel built the lead back to 3-1 for the Panthers. Hallbeck and his counterpart both rebounded with two shutout innings to head to the fifth still at the 3-1 margin.
Hallbeck tossed a third consecutive shutout frame to bring the teams to the bottom of the inning as the Panthers looked to break open the game. Following a RBI-single by Dan Voce, Oakes stepped to the plate with the bases juiced.
Smacking a line drive to centerfield, the hit was misjudged by the Ramsey outfielder, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the way for the RBI-triple for Oakes. Oakes scored moments later to cap the inning and push the Panthers to the 8-1 lead.
“It was good to get some breathing room,” said Patnode on the big inning by Princeton.
Hallbeck finished his start on the mound by tossing his fourth scoreless inning in a row while Patnode, Tanner Kinney and Jake Carlson each threw an inning to seal the five-run win.
Kinney and Voce paced the Panthers at the plate as each picked up two hits in the ball game while Oakes finished with three RBIs in the victory. Hallbeck picked up the win from the rubber after his six innings of one-run ball. The run allowed by Hallbeck was unearned.
The victory moved the Panthers to an impressive 10-3 record playing at home.
“We love playing at Solheim,” said Patnode.
Princeton has now won seven Eastern Minny League games in a row, owning an 11-1 division record, sitting at 11-3 overall.
Now begins a long road trip for the Panthers. Princeton starts a six-game road trip over the next three weeks before returning home to host the Region 1C Tournament. The tournament will be played at Solheim, starting on Aug. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.