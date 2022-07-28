The Princeton Panthers stayed hot, dismantling the Nowthen Knights by a 15-1 score on July 24, on the Knights’ field. The Panthers racked up 19 hits in the ball game as the win was the sixth in a row for the club.
Though running away with the contest, the game did not give any early indications that the game would weigh so heavily in the Panthers’ favor.
Opening with three shutout innings by Princeton’s Luke Hallbeck, the pitcher was matched by his Nowthen counterpart, heading to the fourth inning scoreless.
The top of the fourth had the Panthers break out for the first run of the ballgame after a Nolan Spence single to left field scored John Patnode. The single run was all the Panther could muster in the frame.
Hallbeck continued to deal in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, keeping the lead intact on the way to the sixth inning.
Spence again played a role in Princeton scoring a run. A double by Spence followed by a single by Sam Larson set up Spence to be knocked in by Brent Netland RBI-groundout to double the lead.
The score held into the top of the seventh when the Panthers offense opened up the game.
Triples by Spence and Damon Rademacher built the lead up to 6-0 before Netland uncorked on a pitch, cranking the three-run homer to left field, giving Princeton the 9-0 lead. The seven runs in the seventh were helped by six more runs in the ninth to hand the Panthers the 15-1 victory.
With the game well in hand, Hallbeck finished his time on the mound after a strong eight innings to earn the win from the bump. Patnode finished off the victory in the bottom of the ninth.
Spence and Netland powered the team at the plate. Spence totaled six hits on the afternoon while Netland knocked in five RBIs.
The victory was the 11th in a row among Eastern Minny League opponents for Princeton. The Panthers now sit at 15-1 in the league, already having clinched the top spot in the division, owning a 15-3 overall record.
Heading outside the league, the Panthers next will take the field on July 29, heading to Buffalo to take on the Bulldogs. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. between Princeton and Buffalo.
