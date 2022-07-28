The Princeton Panthers stayed hot, dismantling the Nowthen Knights by a 15-1 score on July 24, on the Knights’ field. The Panthers racked up 19 hits in the ball game as the win was the sixth in a row for the club.

Though running away with the contest, the game did not give any early indications that the game would weigh so heavily in the Panthers’ favor.

Princeton’s Luke Hallbeck went a strong eight innings versus Nowthen to earn the win. 
