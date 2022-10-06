After picking up a big win over Big Lake on Sept. 29 on the road, the Princeton girls volleyball team had won their fourth game in five matches, as the Tigers are starting to find its footing under head coach Mary Patnode.
Happy to have picked up the victory, the Tigers also moved within a single game of Patnode’s 100th career coaching win, putting added pressure into Princeton’s Oct. 3 contest at home against the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles.
Unfazed by wanting to get Patnode to the milestone, the Tigers continued to stay hot, winning their fifth in six matches with a 3-1 win over the Eagles.
“It was really exciting for me,” said Patnode after reaching the century mark, all coming at the helm for the Tigers.
Into the match against Apollo, the two team traded points in the early goings of the first set before the Tigers pushed ahead 18-13, powered by three consecutive aces by sophomore middle hitter Paige Blavat.
The lead held until Princeton pushed to a 24-21 lead before Blavat’s return beat the Eagles’ defense to seal the opening set victory.
Trailing 1-0, Apollo came soaring back in the second set to make it 1-1 before the Tigers responded with a 25-19 third set victory to move one game away from 100 wins for Patnode.
The fourth set had Apollo get off to a fast start at 8-2 before Princeton began to rally. Winning 10 of the next 13 points, the Tigers had pushed ahead at 12-11. From there the team traded leads, going at each other back and forth.
Ahead 22-21, Princeton closed the game by winning the final three points as the Eagles’ return sailed out of bounds for the Tigers’ 25th point.
Along with reaching the milestone has been the solid turn around demonstrated by the Tigers.
“The last two weeks, it seems like we are better every time we get on the court. It’s really fun to see them start to gel,” said Patnode.
The Tigers are now 7-14 on the year.
Up next for the Tigers is a pair of strong challenges in Anoka on Oct. 5 and Cambridge-Isanti the next night.
Patnode is eager to see if the team can keep up the hot play of late versus the two solid opponents.
“They have a couple really good hitters so it will be tough but it will be fun to see what we can do against some tough hitters on defense,” she said.
The Tigers were on the road against the Tornadoes before returning to the Princeton the next night to host the Bluejackets.
