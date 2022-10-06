After picking up a big win over Big Lake on Sept. 29 on the road, the Princeton girls volleyball team had won their fourth game in five matches, as the Tigers are starting to find its footing under head coach Mary Patnode.

Sports P VB Patnode wins 100th.jpg

Princeton’s Gabbie Ruzek sets the ball during the team’s 3-0 win over Big Lake on Sept. 29, on the road.

Happy to have picked up the victory, the Tigers also moved within a single game of Patnode’s 100th career coaching win, putting added pressure into Princeton’s Oct. 3 contest at home against the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles.

