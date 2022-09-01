During her nine-year career from 2010-2018 as the head coach of the Princeton volleyball team, there was never a time when Mary Patnode wasn’t anxious to begin a game. Getting the chance to return as head coach this year for the Tigers, those nerves increased into the season opener on Aug. 25 against the Zimmerman Thunder.

Sports P VB Patnode Returns.jpg

Princeton’s Mary Patnode made her return to the sidelines as head coach for the Tigers volleyball team on Aug. 25, in a 3-1 loss to the Zimmerman Thunder. 

“I was nervous for every game the first nine years I did this and I was especially nervous for this one,” said Patnode, who stepped in to take over for Sarah Rittenhouse as the next coach.

