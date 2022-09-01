During her nine-year career from 2010-2018 as the head coach of the Princeton volleyball team, there was never a time when Mary Patnode wasn’t anxious to begin a game. Getting the chance to return as head coach this year for the Tigers, those nerves increased into the season opener on Aug. 25 against the Zimmerman Thunder.
“I was nervous for every game the first nine years I did this and I was especially nervous for this one,” said Patnode, who stepped in to take over for Sarah Rittenhouse as the next coach.
But as soon as that ball tipped on the first set, Patnode felt like she was where she belonged.
“That first set was so fun; it was like being right back at home,” she said, as the team responded with an opening set win for their new head coach.
However, that momentum from the game one victory was not sustained, as the young Princeton team dropped the next three sets to fall 3-1.
Unforced errors plagued the team in the loss to the Thunder, said Patnode.
“We cannot do that; we can’t give away so many points. We really need to bring that number down.”
Into the first set, the Tigers played a clean game, opening on a 12-5 barrage before Zimmerman answered. Cutting the lead to 13-10, Princeton regained its early form to win 10 of the next 13 points to build a 23-13 game one lead, capped by a Sierra Christopher kill.
Then Zimmerman came hard charging. Closing the gap to 24-22, a return that sailed out of bounds handed Princeton the first set victory.
Into set two, the unforced errors started to rear their head for the Tigers.
“We should have had that second set, we missed five serves,” said Patnode.
After being tied at 22-22, the Thunder pulled ahead to win three of the next four points and take the game and tie the match at 1-1.
Winning that second set had the Thunder rumbling. Zimmerman then took the third set by a 25-20 lead, as the Tigers needed a win to extend the match.
The Thunder, now playing on fire, got off to a 9-2 lead and never looked back to take the game 25-11.
There were positives to take from the defeat, especially with many varsity debuts, said senior outside hitter Julia Slipy.
“We had a lot of young players show their skill, which was great,” she said.
“They played a great first varsity game,” added senior middle hitter Caitlin Herrmann.
Rush City Tournament
Not having long to dwell on the loss, the Tigers were back in action the following morning in Rush City for a tournament.
Princeton lost to Hill Murray by a 2-1 score, defeated Coon Rapids 2-0, before falling to Litchfield and Rush City, both by 2-0 margins.
Gabbie Ruzek paced the team with 18 kills while Slipy finished with 12 kills of her own for the tournament. Christopher added 20 assists in the four games. Princeton sits at 1-4 thus far on the year.
Patnode’s experience
Relying on some inexperienced players to step into big roles this season on the court, Patnode’s return and years coaching will provide a big spark, said Slipy.
“She’s been around a long time. She brings a lot of experience and knows exactly what she is doing. Lots of different types of offense and defenses styles and lots of different ways to approach things,” she said.
Along with having seen many things tossed her way during her career, a good attitude will also help guide the team to where it needs to be, said Herrmann.
“She’s very positive and she knows how to make it work.”
Up next
Aiming to find some more cohesion on the courts, Princeton got the chance to do so on Aug. 30, with a conference clash versus Becker.
The Tigers then returned home on Sept. 1, hosting Grand Rapids before embarking on a nine-day break before their next contest.
