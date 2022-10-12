The longtime tennis coach for the Princeton Tigers was inducted into the Concordia College of Moorhead Cobber’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 8, as Dorr was recognized for her standout athletic career.
“It was truly a humbling experience. It was really an honor and obviously something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” said Dorr on the induction.
“Concordia gave me so much with all of the opportunities I had there. It was a really surprise to be honored and join the Hall of Fame.”
When first notified of the college’s decision to induct her into the Cobber’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Dorr was caught off guard by the decision but moved to tears by the news.
“There were tears on my part and a little bit of shock that I was one of those people they considered that had done enough and carried myself in a way that represented the college well enough,” she said.
Inducted in large part due to her success on the golf course for Concordia, the time on the links almost didn’t happen for Dorr.
Recruited to play basketball and tennis for the Cobbers, it wasn’t until Dorr’s father notified Duane Siverson, head coach of both the girls basketball and girls golf programs for Concordia, that Dorr was a strong golfer. Dorr wasn’t sold on the idea at first.
“I’m not here to play golf. I’m a basketball player and tennis player,” she recalled.
Prior to Dorr sophomore season, Siverson had convinced Dorr to give the sport a try.
The decision proved a be a wise one for Dorr as that fall of 1989, Dorr became the first-ever Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s golf champion when the conference held its inaugural tournament in 1989, as well as helping the Cobbers to a conference title.
During her time at Concordia, Dorr earned some minutes on the hardwood for the Cobbers before transitioning to a student coach as an upperclassman, was All-Conference for both singles and doubles on the tennis courts and finished her time on the golf course with two individual MIAC championships before capping her career with a trip to the 1992 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championship.
Dorr and teammate Lisa Hanson powered the Cobbers to a place finish nationally while Dorr placed fourth in the tournament to become an All-American. Hanson also earned a top-five finish, taking home second.
From there Dorr took a job in Princeton and began her longtime career coaching, headlined by leading the Tigers girls varsity program for 20 years. Dorr also had a hand in basketball and golf in the area.
Dorr, who stepped away from the Princeton girls varsity program, still coaches for the Princeton girls middle school team as well as coaching for the boys varsity team in the spring.
