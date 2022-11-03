Princeton’s Julia Daubner hasn’t missed a chance to punch her ticket to the Minnesota State High School League’s State Cross Country meet in her career. Going four for four, Daubner, a senior, had the opportunity to make it five straight on Oct. 27, into the Section 5AA Cross Country Championships held at Bertram Park in Monticello.

Sports MP XC ends year in sections.jpg

Princeton and Milaca competed in the Section 5AA Championships on Oct.27. 

Daubner didn’t misstep, racing to her fifth berth in as many years for the Tigers. The senior captain, after gutting out a sickness hampered Mississippi 8 Championships race the week prior, returned to form with a 19:23 to earn herself seventh in the field and lock up a spot in the Class AA State Meet.

