Princeton football coach Ryan Fay always believed the Tigers offense was more than talented enough to explode in a big way.
“When we break down film and focus on what we are doing, we are so close lot of the times,” said Fay.
Into the Oct. 7 contest on the road versus the Foley Falcons, the Tigers accomplished just what their coach had envision, racing to nearly 50 points in the 47-22 triumph for Princeton.
“To have a night like that where things are clicking all around, it shows what we are capable of doing,” said Fay on the victory.
Though the Tigers rolled to the win, the game did not start out on the right foot for the team. An incomplete pass and tackle for loss brought up a third and 22 for the Falcons on their opening possession.
Foley, being behind the sticks, was not bothered as the team went deep for a 43-yard passing touchdown to take the early 6-0 advantage over the Tigers. The lead was short lived for the Falcons.
Calmly answering the score with one of its own, an 8-yard run by senior running back Jake Baumann, Princeton had retaken the lead at 7-6 with 5:27 to go in the first quarter. Foley was forced to punt on its next drive to give the Tigers back the ball.
Princeton’s offense again responded with a long 95-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cooper Drews to senior wide receiver Jonah Hviding to make it 14-6 in the blink of an eye.
The Tigers then picked off a pass by the Falcons’ quarterback before the end of the first half to get the ball back in the hands of the humming offense. Four plays later, Princeton again was in the end zone.
This time, Drews found Alex Miller for another long pitch and catch, this time going for 61-yard for the touchdown to now lead 20-6. Foley fumbled the ensuing kickoff to give Princeton the chance to add even further to its lead.
Garrett Sautter made sure the Tigers didn’t miss the opportunity, as the running back scampered 33-yards for the rushing score, giving Princeton a 27-6 advantage. The Falcons did find some momentum to stop the 27-0 scoring burst of the Tigers, breaking through for a score to make it 27-14 into halftime.
But, that was as close as Foley got as Princeton kept humming offensively on the other side of the half. The Tigers scored the first 14 points of the second half, thanks to scores by Sautter on the ground and Drews through the air to Eli Gibbs, seizing control of the contest at 41-14 with 3:30 left in the third.
Foley and Princeton traded touchdowns to end the game to bring the score to its final, 25-point margin.
After the opening touchdown drive by the Falcons, the Princeton defense rebounded to allow just 16 points the rest of the way.
“The defense continues to finish strong, which is nice to see,” said Fay. Will Shultz had 5.5 tackles while Jonathan Kaiser and Brody Kok each had inceptions on the night.
On the other side, Drews was near perfect manning the offense. The senior quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 374 yards and three scores in the victory. Hviding and Gibbs, fresh off combining for nine catches for 230 yards in last week’s win over Albany, outdid themselves with nine more catches for 300 yards between the pair. Hviding also added a rushing score on the night.
Sautter paced the ground game with two scores and 54 yards to lead the unit.
Princeton moved to 5-1 on the year while the Falcons stayed winless at 0-6.
Looming for the Tigers now is a trip to Annandale to take on the Cardinals.
Fay, who has yet to pick up a victory in his career at the helm of the Tigers, expects a tough contest despite Annandale’s 2-4 record.
“We know that we are going to get a battle from them and we have to go play at their place. We know that they will be ready to go and we haven’t had much recent success against them,” he said.
Limiting the Cardinals’ multifaceted offense will be key into the contest, said Fay.
“We have to be prepped and ready to handle all of those different situations.”
Princeton and Annandale are set to battle on Oct. 14, at the Cardinals Stadium.
