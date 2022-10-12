The postseason is now here for the Princeton boys soccer team.

Wrapping up the regular season with a 7-0 dismantling of the Spectrum Sting on Oct. 5 at John Harvey Field, the Tigers ended the schedule in dominating fashion.

Noah Feneis and the Princeton Tigers earned the third seed in Section 6AA and will get a rematch with Big Lake on Oct. 15. 
