The postseason is now here for the Princeton boys soccer team.
Wrapping up the regular season with a 7-0 dismantling of the Spectrum Sting on Oct. 5 at John Harvey Field, the Tigers ended the schedule in dominating fashion.
Using four goals in the first half, followed by three more in the second, the game was never in doubt for the Tigers.
Princeton used six different goal scorers to power to the win over Spectrum. Two goals from Cole Olson led the pack while Timmy Donnay, Matthew Hallberg, Payton Dokken, Graham Peterson and Noah Feneis each added a single score.
The Tigers closed the regular season with a 9-6-1 regular season record and will next compete in the Section 7AA Playoffs.
Sections
Now beginning sections, the Tigers were awarded the third seed in the eight team bracket. The seeding tasks Princeton with a rematch against Big Lake, who recently picked up their first and only Mississippi 8 Conference win versus the Tigers on Sept. 29 at John Harvey Field.
Princeton eagerly awaits the chance to avenge that regular season loss, said Princeton coach Jason Senne.
“Our senior boys especial, they had a bad taste in their mouth after that game. They are going to come out ready to go,” said Senne. Big Lake will carry a 2-12-1 record into the postseason battle on the pitch.
Different from the first match up against the Hornets is a fully healthy Tigers squad.
“We’re back to being healthy. We had a lot of guys moved around in different positions that first time,” said Senne.
Princeton and Big Lake are set to compete on Oct. 15, on the Tigers’ field with the game beginning at 1 p.m. in the section bout.
The Tigers would play the winner of second seeded St. Francis and seventh seeded Zimmerman if able to get past Big Lake. Willmar earned the top overall seed in the tournament while Monticello took the fourth seed.
Tigers girls awarded eighth seed
As for the Princeton girls soccer team, the Tigers were given the eighth seed in the Section 6AA Playoffs.
Princeton, 1-15 and currently on a 14-game losing streak, faced the top seeded Monticello Magic on Oct. 12. The game was held in Monticello.
The Magic won the Mississippi 8, owned a 12-2-2 record and held an 8-0 win over Princeton back on Sept. 22.
